Silexion Therapeutics to Attend BIO International Convention 2026

Grand Cayman, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that Company management, including the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ilan Hadar, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mirit Horenshtein-Hadar, will attend the 2026 BIO International Convention, taking place on June 22-25 in San Diego, CA.

Silexion’s management will host one-on-one meetings during the BIO Convention. Interested parties should contact Silexion company representative to arrange a meeting.

About Silexion Therapuetics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product, which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone, and is currently advancing its lead, second-generation, product candidate, SIL204, a small interfering RNA (siRNA), towards clinical trials in Israel and the European Union. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

Company Contact:

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com



Investor Relations

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxhq.com



Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors

Chuck@lifesciadvisors.com