SIP, STYLE, TRAVEL, & SUNSHINE: THE SUMMER VIBES TAKING OVER 2026 in Discussion with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer is all about easy style and elevated everyday moments. The focus is creating those small, memorable moments that make summer feel fun, fashionable, and carefree

On June 4th Meaghan B Murphy, author of Your Fully Charged Life and Trends Analyst, conducted a nationwide media tour discussing all things related to summer fun, travel, and entertaining.

Here are some of her top picks:

Tips for families planning a road trip, a quick weekend away, or a longer vacation

When it comes to accommodations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts offers options for virtually every type of traveler and budget. For those hitting the road this summer, trusted brands such as La Quinta, Days Inn, and Super 8 provide comfortable and affordable places to stay along the journey.

Travelers seeking a more elevated getaway can also choose from Wyndham's portfolio of upscale and resort-style properties, including Wyndham Grand, which offers enhanced amenities and premium experiences in sought-after destinations.

Adding even more value for summer travelers, Wyndham Rewards, the company's award-winning, free-to-join loyalty program, is currently offering members the opportunity to earn up to two free nights on qualifying stays. The summer promotion provides travelers with an easy way to stretch their vacation budgets while enjoying the benefits of one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs.

For more information about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Rewards, and details on the current offer, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

Simple ways to make summer entertaining easier and more memorable

Nothing says summer quite like a glass of fresh-brewed iced tea shared with family and friends. From backyard barbecues and neighborhood gatherings to quiet afternoons on the porch, iced tea has a way of bringing people together and turning everyday moments into lasting memories.

This summer is especially meaningful as America celebrates its 250th anniversary and Red Diamond Coffee & Tea marks an impressive milestone of its own — 120 years as a family-owned company. For five generations, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company has been dedicated to crafting exceptional coffee and tea while fostering the traditions of hospitality, connection and great taste that have brought people together for more than a century.

What sets Red Diamond iced tea apart is its commitment to freshness. Unlike many ready-to-drink teas that rely on additives and preservatives and can sit unrefrigerated for months, Red Diamond iced tea is fresh-brewed using just a few simple ingredients: tea, water and sugar, or simply tea and water for unsweetened varieties. Because it is brewed fresh, Red Diamond iced tea is found in the refrigerated section.

Whether you prefer Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea or Extra Sweet Tea, there's a fresh-brewed option for everyone. Enjoy it ice-cold on its own or personalize it with mint, fresh citrus or berries for a summer-inspired twist.

Truly the perfect sip for summer, Red Diamond iced tea offers a refreshing way to bring people together.

For more information about Red Diamond Coffee & Tea and its family of products, visit RedDiamond.com.

Summer style and fashion must have

As summer calendars fill with vacations, backyard gatherings, beach days, and seasonal celebrations, consumers are increasingly looking for wardrobe staples that combine comfort, versatility, and style. Dresses continue to be one of the season's most popular fashion essentials, offering an easy solution for looking polished while staying cool during warmer months.

Old Navy's summer dress collection is designed to meet the demands of the season with lightweight fabrics, breathable construction, and versatile silhouettes that transition seamlessly from casual daytime activities to evening gatherings. The collection features trend-forward details, including apron necklines, delicate embroidery, and modern design elements that reflect current fashion trends while maintaining an accessible, everyday appeal.

Recognizing that style is personal, the collection offers a wide variety of silhouettes, fabrics, colors, and prints designed to complement diverse body types, preferences, and lifestyles. Whether shoppers are seeking a relaxed weekend look, a vacation-ready outfit, or an easy option for summer entertaining, the collection provides a range of choices suited to different occasions.

In addition to versatility and style, value remains a key focus. The collection delivers fashion-forward options at accessible price points, allowing consumers to refresh their seasonal wardrobes without compromising on comfort, quality, or affordability.

From family gatherings and summer travel to everyday wear, Old Navy's summer dress collection offers an effortless approach to seasonal dressing, helping consumers stay comfortable, confident, and stylish throughout the summer months.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Red Diamond® Coffee & Tea, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Old Navy.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bb33b66-a094-4304-9ba8-3a6e3af0126c