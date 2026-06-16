Element Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical Named Best Plumber in 2026 Best of Southern Utah Awards

ST. GEORGE, UT, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. GEORGE, UT - June 16, 2026 - -

St. George–based company earns Gold in the Plumber category, an honor decided by residents across the region it serves, including St. George, Hurricane and Cedar City

Element Plumbing, Heating, & Air has been named the Gold winner in the Plumber category of the 2026 Best of Southern Utah awards, a community-driven recognition program in which residents across the region cast votes for the local businesses they trust most. The honor was announced at the program's awards ceremony on June 10, 2026. With the win, the St. George company is recognized as the Voted Best Plumber in Southern Utah for 2026, a service area that spans Washington and Iron counties.

The Best of Southern Utah program highlights businesses chosen directly by the people who use them, rather than by an industry panel, making the recognition a reflection of customer experience across the communities a company serves. Gold is the program's top distinction within a category.

The 2026 award continues a run of regional recognition for Element. The company previously earned Gold in the Best of Southern Utah 2025 awards, was named in The Best of Iron County 2025, and took Silver in the AC/HVAC category for 2025. The latest Gold win marks back-to-back top honors in plumbing.

Founded more than a decade ago, Element has built its reputation on a hands-on, education-first approach to home services. The company was started by founder Jon Graham, who entered the trades at age 15 and trains every technician in-house. His wife and co-founder, Jaimie Graham, brings a background in chemistry that shapes how the company approaches one of Southern Utah's most persistent home challenges: water quality.

"This recognition belongs to our whole team and to the neighbors who trusted us inside their homes," said Jon Graham, founder of Element Plumbing, Heating & Air. "We built this company to do the trades the right way, explain what's actually happening, lay out the options, and let families make the decision that fits their home and budget. Having the community vote us the best plumber in Southern Utah tells us that approach matters to the people who live here."

The company points to local conditions as a reason its work extends beyond standard repairs. Southern Utah's combination of extreme heat and high-mineral water places unusual strain on plumbing systems, water heaters and filtration equipment, and well water in the area can carry contaminants such as arsenic and hardness that vary from home to home.

"You can't solve a water problem you haven't measured," said Jaimie Graham, co-founder of Element. "Every home here is a little different, so we test, look at the data, and build a solution around what's actually in the water rather than applying a one-size-fits-all fix."

Element provides plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical and water filtration services to homeowners throughout the region, including St. George, Hurricane, Cedar City, Santa Clara, Ivins, Washington and surrounding communities. The company operates a 24-hour answering service and emphasizes upfront pricing and clearly explained repair options on every visit.

Element Plumbing, Heating & Air is a locally owned and operated home services company based in St. George, Utah. Licensed and community-rooted, the company serves homeowners across Southern Utah with plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical and water treatment services, and is the Voted Best Plumber in the 2026 Best of Southern Utah awards.

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For more information about Element Plumbing, Heating & Air, contact the company here:



Element Plumbing, Heating & Air

Jon Graham

(435) 554-1330

info@elementSTG.com

1240 E 100 S Suite 201E

St. George, UT 84770