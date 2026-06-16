Bookies.com Updates UK Apple Pay Casinos Guide to Reflect New UKGC Wagering Rules and Bonus Restrictions

LONDON, UK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bookies.com, the UK-focused online gambling guide and review platform, today announced a comprehensive update to its Apple Pay Casinos guide for UK players. The refreshed resource reflects the regulatory changes that came into force on 19 January 2026, when the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) capped wagering requirements on casino promotions at a maximum of 10x and prohibited mixed sports and casino bonus offers across the licensed market.

The January reform represents the most significant change to UK online casino promotional rules since the UKGC's April 2020 ban on credit card use for gambling. Operators across the market have been required to revise welcome offers, ongoing promotions, and bonus terms to comply with the new framework, creating a period of substantial uncertainty for players evaluating which platforms offer genuine value. Bookies.com's updated guide is designed to cut through that uncertainty for the growing population of UK players who prefer Apple Pay as their primary deposit method.

"Apple Pay has quietly become the default deposit method for a generation of UK casino players," said a Bookies.com spokesperson. "With biometric authentication, no card details exposed to operators, and instant deposits confirmed by Face ID or Touch ID, it offers a level of security and convenience that traditional debit card flows simply cannot match. Combined with the new UKGC rules, this is the right moment to give UK players a definitive resource on which licensed Apple Pay casinos genuinely lead the market on transparency, withdrawal speed, and bonus value under the post-January framework."

Why Apple Pay Has Become Central to UK Online Casinos

Industry estimates indicate that approximately 67 percent of UK shoppers now use Apple Pay regularly, with mobile-first behaviour particularly pronounced among the 18 to 44 demographic that drives the majority of UK online casino volume. The UKGC's 2020 credit card ban removed one of the historical default deposit methods at UK-licensed casinos, accelerating the shift toward debit cards, e-wallets, and mobile payment methods including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. For iOS users in particular, Apple Pay has become the path of least friction from the moment of sign-up through to first deposit.

Tokenisation is central to the security advantage. When a UK player deposits using Apple Pay, the casino operator receives a unique transaction token rather than the player's actual debit card number, meaning intercepted payment data holds no value outside the specific transaction context. Biometric authentication through Face ID or Touch ID adds a second factor that traditional card payments cannot replicate. Together, these protections address the categories of fraud and data breach risk that have historically affected online gambling platforms.

What the Updated Guide Covers

The refreshed Bookies.com guide evaluates UK-licensed online casinos on five weighted criteria: deposit and withdrawal speed for Apple Pay transactions, minimum deposit and withdrawal limits, transparency of fees and processing terms, eligibility of Apple Pay deposits for current welcome and reload bonuses under the new 10x wagering cap, and overall mobile platform quality across iPhone and iPad devices. Every recommendation is tested hands-on by the Bookies.com editorial team prior to inclusion, with reviews updated as operators adjust their terms in response to the January regulatory changes.

Operators currently featured in the guide include bet365, Sky Vegas, 888casino, Virgin Games, Casimba, and LeoVegas, all of which hold active UKGC licences and accept Apple Pay for deposits with minimum amounts starting from £10. The guide also identifies operators that have removed Apple Pay eligibility from their welcome offers in response to the new regulatory environment, an important disclosure for players evaluating bonus value. Withdrawal handling is covered in detail, including the standard industry practice of returning Apple Pay deposits to the underlying linked debit card rather than to the Apple Pay wallet directly.

The New UKGC Framework in Context

The 19 January 2026 changes introduced three principal reforms. First, wagering requirements on all casino bonus offers are now capped at a maximum of 10x, a substantial reduction from the 35x to 50x requirements that had been common across the UK market. Second, promotional offers combining sports betting and casino elements are no longer permitted, requiring operators to separate their bonus structures by product vertical. Third, terms and conditions on all promotional offers must be presented to UK players with greater clarity, including upfront disclosure of game contributions, time limits, and eligible payment methods. The Bookies.com guide has been updated to reflect each of these requirements on an operator-by-operator basis.

About Bookies.com

Bookies.com is a UK-focused online gambling guide that provides independent reviews, operator comparisons, and player education resources for licensed online casinos, sportsbooks, and payment methods. The editorial team evaluates UK-licensed operators against transparent criteria covering bonuses, game libraries, payment methods, withdrawal speeds, customer support, and responsible gaming controls. Bookies.com is committed to responsible gambling and includes BeGambleAware.org resources, deposit limit guidance, and self-exclusion information throughout the site.



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This press release is intended for UK readers aged 18 and over. Gambling can be addictive. Please play responsibly. For confidential support visit BeGambleAware.org or call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.

