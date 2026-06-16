Natur Tec India and Bayer to Develop Compostable Seedling Cups

CHENNAI, India, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur-Tec India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) and a pioneer in compostable biopolymers, and Bayer, a global leader in agricultural innovation, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop biodegradable and compostable seedling cups designed to transform nursery practices and advance sustainable agriculture.

The collaboration aims to eliminate single-use plastic nursery cups, while ensuring full compatibility with widely used nematicides and fungicides. The cups will be engineered to support seedling development during early growth stages, even when exposed to crop protection treatments, supporting uncompromised germination rates, root development, and seedling vigor. We believe this will allow farmers to benefit from effective crop protection and sustainable nursery practices without trade-offs.

The compostable seedling cups are designed to break down naturally within transplant cycles, eliminating nursery waste and supporting a circular economy. Drawing on Bayer's crop science capabilities and Natur-Tec's expertise in compostable biopolymers, the partnership delivers a solution that is as practical for farmers as it is sustainable for the planet.

Pilot trials will begin in vegetable and fruit nurseries across India, measuring germination, growth parameters, and yield outcomes. Following successful validation, both companies plan to scale the innovation across India and globally.

Simon Wiebusch, Country Divisional Head, Crop Science Division of Bayer for India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka said, "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to developing practical and cost-effective solutions that benefit farmers and strengthen farming ecosystems. It advances agricultural practices that are both scalable and sustainable, in line with Bayer’s commitment to regenerative agriculture.”

"Our collaboration with Bayer goes beyond replacing conventional single-use plastics. It's about building nursery systems that work with nature rather than against it to create solutions that are practical for farmers today and responsible for the planet tomorrow. We're proud to leverage our expertise in compostable biopolymers to drive innovation that can genuinely move the needle for sustainable agriculture. This partnership is another example of how leading organizations are turning to Natur-Tec to leverage our technical capabilities, materials science know-how, and proven compostable solutions platform to solve complex sustainability challenges," said Vineet Dalal, Vice President and Director, Global Market Development for Natur-Tec.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services in over 65 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's Natur-Tec® branded products are engineered using a proprietary and patented blend of biodegradable polymers and natural materials to create biobased (renewable resource based) and compostable plastics. By using Natur-Tec products as an alternative to conventional plastics, industry and consumers are able to reduce their carbon footprint and move towards a zero carbon or carbon neutral footprint.

For more information on Natur-Tec, visit www.naturtec.com or contact Matt Wolsfeld at (763) 225-6600 or mwolsfeld@ntic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include NTIC’s expectations regarding the elimination of single use plastic nursery cups, performance and adoption of the biodegradable and compostable seedling cups, and other statements that can be identified by words such as “believes,” “continues,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “potential,” “outlook,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning, and the use of future dates. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NTIC’s management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Such potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, in no particular order: the effect of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, which has had immediate and substantial effects on global trade, energy markets and financial markets; risks associated with international operations, including NTIC China, exposure to exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs, trade disputes and changes to trade regulation; the health of the U.S. and worldwide economies, including in particular the U.S. automotive industry, decreased exports of automotive products resulting from tariffs between the U.S. and both Mexico and Canada and the evolution towards electric vehicles; the effect of economic uncertainty, recessionary indicators, inflation, increased interest rates and turmoil in the global credit, financial and banking markets or perception thereof; effect of supply chain disruptions; dependence on joint ventures, relationships with joint venture partners and their success, including fees and dividend distributions; effect of economic slowdown and political unrest, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East; the level of growth in NTIC’s markets; NTIC’s investments in research and development efforts; acceptance of existing and new products; timing of purchase orders under supply contracts; variability in sales to oil and gas customers and effect on quarterly financial results; increased competition; costs and effects of complying with changes in tax, fiscal, government and other regulatory policies, and rules relating to environmental, health and safety matters; and NTIC’s reliance on its intellectual property rights and the absence of infringement of the intellectual property rights of others. More detailed information on these and additional factors which could affect NTIC’s operating and financial results is described in NTIC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. NTIC urges all interested parties to read these reports to gain a better understanding of the many business and other risks that it faces. Additionally, NTIC undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.