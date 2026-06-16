SalesCloser Launches Self-Serve Multimodal AI Website Agent, Expanding Its Platform Beyond Sales Teams to Any Business With a Website

New product aims to bring SalesCloser’s conversational AI directly onto customer websites, combining text chat and live audio-visual conversation in a single agent, with a free-to-start, usage-based model designed to lower barriers to adoption

New product aims to further expand SalesCloser’s commercial user base by providing a new and frictionless way to experience its technology in a major bottleneck many potential customers experience

Vancouver, BC, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced the launch of a new self-serve, multimodal AI website agent that businesses can deploy directly on their websites to engage, qualify, and assist visitors in real time. The product is now live and available to sign up for without a sales call or a credit card.

The new agent operates across two modes that effortlessly hand off to each other within a single conversation: text-based chat and live audio-visual conversation with a digital avatar, voice, and shared-screen capability. A visitor can begin with a simple chat question and move to a face-to-face audio-visual conversation, or start audio-visual and drop back to text, with conversation context preserved across the transition. The agent can present its own screen to walk a visitor through a product tour or documentation, and a visitor can share their screen or camera to receive hands-on help. The agent is designed to operate around the clock, across desktop and mobile, in more than 30 languages.

Unlike SalesCloser’s existing products, which are deployed through a sales-assisted process, the website agent is the Company’s first product built for self-serve adoption. Businesses can get started at no cost, with a monthly allotment of free usage credit, and pricing thereafter is usage-based, so customers pay in proportion to how actively the agent is engaged. Each deployment carries a “Powered by SalesCloser” attribution, which the Company intends to use as a channel for broader awareness across the websites on which the agent runs. The new product operates on the Company’s conversational AI platform and its owned model-serving infrastructure, which the Company has previously described as part of its strategy to manage the cost, latency, and scalability of its AI workloads.

“Most websites lose the large majority of their visitors without those visitors completing a desired action, such as making a purchase or submitting a form,1 and we believe a key reason is the lack of a scalable way to greet and engage everyone who views a website,” said Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser. “We built this product to change that. It brings a real conversation - chat or face-to-face, the visitor’s choice - to every website, and we made it initially free to start so that any business, not only large enterprises, can put it to work. We believe lowering the barrier to entry for this new product is the right way to introduce more of the market to what our technology can do. The new product aims to further expand our commercial user base by providing a frictionless way to experience our technology in a manner that has the potential to address a major bottleneck for many companies.”

The launch is intended to extend SalesCloser’s platform from products built primarily for sales teams toward AI agents that work directly on a business’s website, broadening the Company’s potential applicability from organizations with dedicated sales functions and budgets toward the substantially larger universe of businesses that operate a website. That universe sits within the conversational AI market, which, according to a report by Grand View Research, is projected to reach approximately US$41.39 billion in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 23.7% from 2025 to 2030.2 The Company believes the website agent is additive to, rather than a replacement for, its existing subscription business: its demonstration, discovery, and voice calling agents remain available through the existing sales-assisted process and are unchanged by this launch, while the self-serve product is designed to address businesses that want an AI agent on their website without an upfront commitment, and may in turn generate inbound interest for the Company’s more advanced, higher-volume offerings as users’ needs grow.

The Company intends for the website agent to support visitors across the full customer journey through a single deployment. Before a sale, the agent can greet visitors, ask qualifying questions, identify higher-intent prospects, capture lead information, and walk prospects through features and pricing using its screen-presentation capability. After a sale, it can assist with guided onboarding and configuration questions and handle common support inquiries, including by sharing its screen or accepting a customer’s screen share to help diagnose an issue.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated features, capabilities, availability and benefits of the Company’s new self-serve multimodal AI website agent, expected adoption of the new product and the effect of a free-to-start, usage-based model on adoption, the expectation that the new product will be additive to and not a replacement for existing subscription revenue, the expectation that the self-serve product may generate inbound interest for the Company’s sales-assisted product line, the anticipated expansion of the Company’s addressable market, the size and growth of the conversational AI market, the future growth of the Company’s products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company’s owned model-serving infrastructure and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company’s ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the adoption and monetization of new products, the uncertainty of customer uptake of a free-to-start, usage-based offering, the risk that anticipated additive revenue or inbound demand does not materialize, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks relating to the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers and infrastructure, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







1 Source: Contentsquare, “Digital Experience Benchmark Report 2026” (average website conversion rate in the low single digits, measured as the share of visits that include a conversion event such as a purchase or form fill).

2 Source: Grand View Research, Inc., “Conversational AI Market to be Worth $41.39 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 23.7%” (May 12, 2025).



