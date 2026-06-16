Verizon’s Ready to keep you Connected as a Potential Tropical Storm Forms in the Gulf; Offers Tips to Prepare

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With tropical storm watches now in place for portions of the Gulf Coast, Verizon is reassuring residents, businesses, and first responders that its network and emergency response teams are ready to maintain critical connectivity.

As part of its year-round preparation, Verizon builds a highly resilient network ecosystem utilizing built-in backup power, redundant fiber routes, and hardened infrastructure. In addition, nearly 3,000 mobile assets—including portable cell sites, mobile command centers, and temporary tower structures—are staged across the country and prepared for rapid deployment to the hardest-hit areas.

Groundbreaking Tech Anchor 2026 Response Strategy

To keep customers connected more efficiently during the 2026 hurricane season, Verizon is integrating advanced technology and enhanced assets into its disaster recovery arsenal:

Digital Twin Technology: Utilizing drone-captured 3D imagery and artificial intelligence, Verizon engineers can virtually visit and inspect cell sites immediately following a storm. By automatically identifying exact damage to antennas or cables with pinpoint accuracy, Verizon can prepare specialized equipment and prioritize repairs before ground crews can safely access the site.

Utilizing drone-captured 3D imagery and artificial intelligence, Verizon engineers can virtually visit and inspect cell sites immediately following a storm. By automatically identifying exact damage to antennas or cables with pinpoint accuracy, Verizon can prepare specialized equipment and prioritize repairs before ground crews can safely access the site. Multi-Orbit Satellite Fleet: Verizon has expanded its satellite fleet to 2,600 total assets. To combat instances where extreme weather severs terrestrial fiber optic lines, Verizon is deploying the new Multi-Orbit Off-Road Trailer. This high-clearance vehicle can dynamically toggle between Geosynchronous (GEO) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to drop off 5G connection kits for first responders while maintaining mobile network hubs.

Verizon has expanded its satellite fleet to 2,600 total assets. To combat instances where extreme weather severs terrestrial fiber optic lines, Verizon is deploying the new Multi-Orbit Off-Road Trailer. This high-clearance vehicle can dynamically toggle between Geosynchronous (GEO) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to drop off 5G connection kits for first responders while maintaining mobile network hubs. Elite Specialist Support: The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team remains on standby to deploy portable cell sites, mobile devices, charging stations and more in support of public safety agencies. Supporting them are the Major Event Response Incident Team (MERIT)—armed with new gas-detecting drones—and the Dedicated Impact Response Team (DIRT) of expert technicians surging into impacted zones.

Full details on Verizon's extensive defensive infrastructure can be found in the Verizon 2026 Hurricane Readiness Announcement.

Prepared to support community recovery efforts

Verizon is readying its new fleet of connectivity vans, part of its broader Community Disaster Resilience Initiative. These vans deploy during a crisis like natural disasters and provide Verizon wifi connection, charging stations, and other resources to the local community. Additionally, large support assets, such as the Mobile Emergency Operations Center, Tactical/Mobile Command Trailer, the Wireless Emergency Community Center (WECC), and Big Red (a vehicle with 24 workstations), are prepared to provide vital on-site facilities, communication centers, charging stations, and technical support for first responders and the community.

10 Ways Families and Businesses Can Prepare Now

While Verizon engineers work behind the scenes to secure infrastructure, customers are urged to finalize their personal digital preparedness plans:

Charge Up Early: Keep all mobile devices, tablets, and portable power banks fully charged well before storm watches or warnings are issued for your location. Protect Your Gear: Place phones, chargers, and external batteries in waterproof accessories or heavy-duty zip-lock bags to safeguard them against floodwaters or rain. Establish a Communication Plan: Coordinate a dedicated family emergency plan, noting down important emergency contact numbers directly into your device. Secure Visual Backups: Take photos of your home, vehicle, and valuables for insurance purposes. Ensure these images are uploaded to the cloud so you can access them even if your phone is lost or damaged. Utilize Digital Resources: Download critical weather tracking, news, and American Red Cross safety apps ahead of time. Mitigate Customer Disruption: List critical software, equipment, service contracts and vital contacts (utilities, vendors, authorities) needed to maintain operations. Review coverage with your insurance agent to eliminate gaps. Contacts and Documents Are Key: Centralize updated contact info for all staff (including remote and satellite offices) and keep accessible, secure copies of your insurance policies. Keep Track of Equipment: Maintain an inventory of all corporate hardware deployed to remote employees to streamline claims for potential loss or damage. The Right Tech Makes an Impact: Secure the mobile-ready technology and infrastructure needed to maintain business connectivity if you are forced to relocate. Have a Backup Plan: Establish a protocol to immediately reroute workloads if remote employees lose power or face evacuation.

Verizon will continue monitoring the Gulf disturbance and will provide local network status adjustments as necessary. Customers can track live network updates in their immediate area using the Check Network Status tool on Verizon’s website or directly within the My Verizon mobile app.

Visit our Emergency Resource Center for further details on Verizon’s emergency response capabilities.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864-561-1527

Karen.Schulz@VerizonWireless.com