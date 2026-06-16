Alberta’s first photon-counting CT scanner arrives at University of Alberta Hospital

Edmonton, AB, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era in patient care has arrived at the University of Alberta Hospital, made possible through a partnership between Suncor Energy and other donors to the University Hospital Foundation.

The Suncor Energy Diagnostic Imaging Unit, supported by Suncor’s $1.5 million investment, is now home to Alberta’s first photon-counting CT scanner, a next-generation advancement in medical imaging.

First announced in October 2025, the scanner has now been installed and is being brought into operation. It represents one of the most significant advances in CT imaging in more than 30 years and is set to improve how patients are diagnosed and cared for at the University of Alberta hospital.

The technology will support cardiac, neurology and pediatric patients from across Alberta and Western Canada, helping clinicians see more clearly and make faster and more informed decisions.

Technology highlights

Up to 5x higher image resolution

Up to 60 per cent lower radiation exposure

Faster scan times, including for pediatric patients

With these advancements, health-care teams will be able to visualize organs and tissues with greater clarity while reducing radiation exposure, particularly for patients who require repeat imaging.

As the technology comes into operation, it is expected to support earlier detection, faster diagnoses and improvements in patient flow, leading to reduced wait times.

“This is about fundamentally changing how patients experience care - from the anxiety of waiting to the confidence of getting answers quickly and accurately,” said Dr. Jodi L. Abbott, President & CEO, University Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors and partners like Suncor, we’re able to bring transformative innovations like this to the University of Alberta Hospital, advancing earlier detection, improving the patient journey and helping care teams deliver the kind of precision medicine that defines the future of health care.”

“We are proud to support the University Hospital Foundation in bringing advanced medical imaging to the University of Alberta Hospital and to now see this technology in place,” said Troy Little, Chief Financial Officer, Suncor. “By investing in this next-generation scanner, we are helping ensure patients and health-care teams have access to the tools they need for faster and more accurate diagnoses and improved care. Supporting the health and well-being of the communities where we operate remains one of the most meaningful ways we can make a difference.”

This milestone reflects the strength of partnership between Suncor and the University Hospital Foundation, and a shared commitment to strengthening health care through practical innovation.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/TnOXF-_XpmE

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About the University Hospital Foundation

The University Hospital Foundation is dedicated to a powerful, singular purpose: to continuously seek, inspire and support bold solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges and ignite new discoveries in health. Responsible for raising and managing funds to advance innovation in prevention, research and patient care, the Foundation strives to transform and redefine health in the Edmonton area, throughout Alberta and around the world so everyone can live a longer, healthier life. More information is available at GiveToUHF.ca.

About Suncor Energy

As Canada’s leading integrated energy company, Suncor’s operations span the full energy value chain, including oil sands mining and in situ operations, upgrading, offshore production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S., marketing and trading, and nationwide Petro Canada™ retail and wholesale networks – delivering reliable energy that fuels economic growth and meets the needs of customers across Canada and globally. With an unwavering focus on safety, operational excellence, and profitability, Suncor is committed to delivering industry leading performance and long-term shareholder value. Suncor’s common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.