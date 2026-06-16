INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA – ADCT

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA (“ADC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADCT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On June 3, 2026, ADC “announced topline data from its Phase 3 LOTIS-5 confirmatory trial evaluating ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).” Although ADC’s treatment extended progression-free survival by 1.4 months, 27 deaths were recorded for those given Zynlonta, compared to the nine deaths recorded for the immunotherapy arm.

On this news, ADC’s stock price fell $2.05 per share, or 66.56%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.03 per share on June 5, 2026.

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