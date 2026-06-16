Veteran-Owned Midwest Buzzwire Launches Partner Program and Press Release Subscription Plans

Chaska, MN, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Buzzwire, a veteran-owned press release writing and distribution service based in Chaska, Minnesota, today introduced a partner referral program and new quarterly and annual subscription plans, expanding how it works with Midwest businesses and the advisors who serve them.

Most small and mid-sized businesses have news worth sharing: a funding round, an acquisition, an expansion, a new hire, but lack a practical way to get it in front of credible outlets, and they rarely have just one announcement in them. The new plans and partner program are built around that reality.

The partner program lets marketing agencies, fractional CFOs, consultants, and other advisors offer professional press release writing and distribution to their clients without building the capability in-house. Partners can refer clients or white-label the service and earn a share of each engagement, while Midwest Buzzwire handles the writing and distribution behind the scenes.

The new quarterly and annual plans give businesses an ongoing press release program rather than a single release, with savings for clients who prepay. Releases are professionally written and distributed across a national network of more than 400 premium news, business, and financial outlets.

"A single press release is a moment. A relationship is what builds visibility over time," said Travis Grundy, founder of Midwest Buzzwire. "The partner program and the new plans are about working alongside the advisors Midwest businesses already trust, and giving those businesses a steady way to stay in front of the right outlets. Not just once, but as they grow."

As a veteran-owned and owner-operated business, Midwest Buzzwire emphasizes direct communication, transparent pricing, and a relationship-first approach. The firm is actively building referral relationships with fractional CFOs, agencies, and other advisors across Minnesota and Wisconsin whose clients regularly reach announcement-worthy milestones.

The partner program and subscription plans are available now. Businesses and advisors can learn more at midwestbuzzwire.com

About Midwest Buzzwire: Midwest Buzzwire is a veteran-owned press release writing and distribution service based in Chaska, Minnesota. The firm helps businesses and entrepreneurs share their newsworthy stories by producing professional, SEO-optimized press releases and distributing them across a national network of premium media and information outlets. Built on Midwest roots and a relationship-first approach, Midwest Buzzwire works directly with businesses and through a network of partner advisors to amplify what matters most.

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