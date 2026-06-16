FERAL HOUSE LAUNCHES A CHANNEL ON TSTTV

Cudahy, WISCONSIN, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feral House, the independent press that has spent more than three decades cataloging the unruly corners of American culture, announces a new dedicated channel on The Satanic Temple TV (TSTTV), the streaming platform created by and for The Satanic Temple and its community.

TSTTV hosts films, interviews, lectures, and original programming for The Satanic Temple’s community and its allies. Feral House joins that roster with a monthly, themed broadcast curated and filmed by creative director Bloo Van Alst and hosted by the louche Charlatan of Avondale.

Every month takes up a new fixation. The programming is pulled from the Feral House vault and the wider underground: found footage hauled out of obscurity, original films, book news, and author interviews, all of it steeped in the high weirdness that has been the imprint’s trade since 1989. Subscribers can expect the occult, the criminal, the carnival, and the genuinely unclassifiable, assembled by people who have made careers of taking such material seriously, but not taking themselves seriously.

The Feral House channel is live now on TSTTV, with new themed programming arriving monthly.

About Feral House

Founded in 1989 by Adam Parfrey, Feral House publishes transgressive, countercultural, and outsider nonfiction. The press maintains a catalog of roughly 250 titles spanning crime, the occult, music, realpolitik, and counterculture.

About TSTTV

The Satanic Temple TV (TSTTV) is a streaming platform launched in 2019 that hosts films, interviews, lectures, live events, and original programming created by and for The Satanic Temple’s community and its allies.

WATCH NOW: https://thesatanictemple.tv/categories/feral-house

Beast Wishes & Hail Thyself.

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Press Inquiries

Christina Ward

christina [at] feralhouse.com

323-666-3311

https://feralhouse.com

FERAL HOUSE

PO Box 100099

Cudahy, WI

53110