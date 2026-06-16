INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AECOM - ACM

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AECOM (“AECOM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AECOM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 11, 2026, AECOM announced its second quarter fiscal 2026 results, including, in relevant part, that quarterly operating cash flow was $4 million, down 98% year over year, and adjusted free cash flow which swung to negative $27 million. In the accompanying earnings call, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Gaurav Kapoor, revealed that “longer-than-anticipated claim resolution on certain projects” among other things, impacted the quarter. Kapoor further stated these were “projects we bid in fiscal year 2019 and 2020, two projects” for two clients, and that “individual claims for these two clients have gone through the resolution process. And we’ve been successful on each one of them. But it’s just been very slow and dragged out on the resolution process. That is what has surprised us as to how long the process has taken.” Then, on May 12, 2026, AECOM filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which showed that significant claims recorded in contract assets and other non-current assets were approximately $680 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with approximately $400 million as of September 30, 2025.

Following these disclosures, AECOM’s stock price fell $9.55 per share, or 12%, to close at $69.95 per share on May 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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