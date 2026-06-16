Micropolis Robotics Expands Physical AI Portfolio with Five-Year Autonomous Sweeper Deployment Agreement with Abu Dhabi Government

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) (“Micropolis” or the “Company”), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-enabled systems, today announced a five-year agreement with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi for the design, production, deployment, operation, and maintenance of a Physical AI-powered autonomous urban cleaning ecosystem.

The agreement marks another significant milestone in the adoption of Physical AI technologies across public infrastructure and municipal services. The project will commence with an initial deployment of AI-powered autonomous sweepers, creating the foundation for broader implementation of intelligent robotic services across Abu Dhabi's urban environments.

The autonomous mini sweepers integrate advanced perception systems, sensor fusion, intelligent navigation, real-time fleet orchestration, and predictive maintenance capabilities. The deployment demonstrates Micropolis' vertically integrated Physical AI ecosystem, combining autonomous vehicles, proprietary robotics software, edge computing, and fleet intelligence to deliver end-to-end autonomous solutions specifically designed for smart city operations.

“Our partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport represents an important milestone in demonstrating how Physical AI can transform municipal operations and enable smarter, more efficient cities,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Micropolis. “This project showcases our ability to deliver fully integrated autonomous systems that move beyond traditional automation by combining intelligent robotics, AI decision-making, and real-world operational capabilities.”

Mr. Aljawhari added, “As global demand for autonomous solutions continues to accelerate, Micropolis remains focused on advancing its Physical AI ecosystem, expanding strategic partnerships, and deploying reliable AI-powered technologies that enable governments and enterprises to automate complex operations safely, efficiently, and at scale.”

The initiative supports Abu Dhabi and the UAE's ambition to lead the next era of artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies and aligns with the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 to integrate AI across critical sectors and accelerate the development of future-ready infrastructure and public services. As part of the project, Micropolis will also collaborate with Khalifa University to support research, validation, and knowledge transfer initiatives, contributing to the advancement of Physical AI and autonomous robotics capabilities in the UAE.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy. For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6654a3db-f99c-41e5-99dc-4dc4cbd955a9