[Latest] Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size/Share Worth USD 95.3 Billion by 2035 at a 12.1% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Exenatide, Immediate Release, Extended Release, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Semaglutide, Injectable, Oral, Tirzepatide, Others, Lixisenatide, Albiglutide), By Application (Type 2 Diabetes Management, Obesity Management, Cardiovascular Risk Reduction), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Once-Daily, Once-Weekly, Oral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 28.7 billion in 2025, are expected to reach USD 34.2 billion in 2026, and are projected to reach around USD 95.3 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/request-sample?reportId=1010

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Revenue and Trends

GLP-1 receptor agonists are available in the global market to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity with innovative drugs that mimic the hormone GLP-1, which stimulates insulin secretion, reduces appetite, and promotes weight loss. The international market of GLP-1 receptor agonists is expanding at an alarming rate, as the cases of type 2 diabetes and obesity, the prevalence of metabolic disorders, the necessity of effective weight management measures, and the development of oral and long-acting formulations are increasing in the healthcare system of the global world.

Request a Customized Copy of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/request-customization?reportId=1010

What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market?

The increased demand for GLP-1 receptor agonist products is due to more patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, which are caused by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and an aging world population. According to world health statistics, over 500 million adults have diabetes and more than 1 billion are obese. With the obesity rates on the increase, more patients are going to request GLP-1 therapies to have glycemic control, weight loss, and cardiovascular advantages.

The technological process has led to innovations such as oral GLP-1 agonists, dual/triple receptor agonists, and AI-integrated delivery systems, which improve therapy quality and patient compliance. Among the other factors are heightened attention to metabolic health, widened insurance coverage and access to specialty care, and government programs of diabetes screening and obesity management in developed and developing areas.

(A free sample of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

Request a Customized Copy of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, branded GLP-1 receptor agonist products, including semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy/Rybelsus) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound), dominated the GLP-1 receptor agonist business, with large numbers of users requesting them because they claimed they were better for metabolic management and weight loss.

By Distribution Channel

The highest market share is in the hospitals and specialty pharmacies, which are major centers of first-line prescriptions, patient education, and treatment of complicated metabolic diseases. These channels have become the most preferred source of initiating and maintaining GLP-1 therapy since they offer professional expertise to carry out titration and monitoring and assist the patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Request a Customized Copy of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market forward?

What are the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market sample report and company profiles?

Buy Now the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/checkout/1010

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

Regional Insights

The North American marketplace has controlled the global market of GLP-1 receptors agonists, due to its well-established healthcare facilities, vast knowledge of metabolic disorders, and greater acceptance of modern GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies. North America is also well endowed with strong reimbursement policies, large uptake of endocrinology services, and prompt uptake of innovative formulations such as oral and dual agonists. The existence of large industry players and the continued clinical development and innovation guarantee the further leading role of North America.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is recording the highest growth rate in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market due to the large number of patients, increased cases of diabetes and obesity, and the rapid development of healthcare facilities. The growth in the use of GLP-1 drugs has been observed in China, India, and Japan as it has become more affordable, there has been an increase in awareness, and there is the availability of diabetes programs supported by the government. The rate of urbanization, change of lifestyles, and integration of digital health in this region will add to the accelerated growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Request a Customized Copy of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Exenatide, Immediate Release, Extended Release, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Semaglutide, Injectable, Oral, Tirzepatide, Others, Lixisenatide, Albiglutide), By Application (Type 2 Diabetes Management, Obesity Management, Cardiovascular Risk Reduction), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Once-Daily, Once-Weekly, Oral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 34.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 95.3 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 28.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2025, Eli Lilly advanced orforglipron, an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, with positive Phase 3 results showing significant weight loss and glycemic improvements, paving the way for potential approval and launch in 2026. (Eli Lilly)

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

eClinical Solutions Market

Blood Bank Information System Market

Colloids Blood Plasma Market

Medical Simulation Market

Laboratory Information System Market

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

AI Oncology Vibe CT Scanners Market

Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market

Life Sciences Next-Generation Consumer Engagement Platforms Market

Healthcare Discount Plan Market

AI Voice Agents in Healthcare Market

List of the prominent players in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market:

The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Exenatide

o Immediate Release

o Extended Release

Liraglutide

Dulaglutide

Semaglutide

o Injectable

o Oral

Tirzepatide

Others

o Lixisenatide

o Albiglutide

By Application

Type 2 Diabetes Management

Obesity Management

Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

By Route of Administration

Injectable

o Once-Daily

o Once-Weekly

Oral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

Reasons to Purchase GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report

The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist industry.

Managers in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in GLP-1 Receptor Agonist products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

About Healthcare Foresights:

Healthcare Foresights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Healthcare Foresights is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@healthcareforesights.com

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market