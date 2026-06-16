Five Star Bank Earns #1 Ranking in San Francisco Business Times’ Best Places to Work

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, has been named the Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times, ranking #1 overall among businesses who participated in the survey who have 25 – 49 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Best Places to Work Award recognizes local employers who have created an outstanding workplace culture. The results, which were voted on by employees of nominated companies, measured success across team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication, and more. Teamwork is at the center of Five Star Bank’s workplace culture which is also defined by the leadership team’s investment in staff success.

“We’re honored by this recognition because it reflects Five Star’s culture where employees feel valued, supported, and invested in,” said DJ Kurtze, Executive Vice President / San Francisco Bay Area President. “From leadership development programs to volunteer opportunities in the communities we serve, we are intentional about creating a culture where people can grow, make an impact, and feel proud to be part of Five Star Bank. This is not just for the work they do today, but for the careers and lives they are building. This is something we care deeply about and this award recognizes our incredible company and those who help to shape it every day.”

Five Star Bank’s leadership team is invested in the success of its staff. Employees have direct access to the C-suite, including the President and Chief Executive Officer, which is foundational to an environment of collaboration and open communication. Beyond the office, Five Star Bank’s leadership team leads by example, actively giving back to the community by serving on numerous non-profit boards. Employees are encouraged to do the same.

This latest recognition adds to Five Star Bank’s growing list of accolades, which includes 2025 S&P Global Market Intelligence Top 3 Best-Performing Community Banks in the Nation (banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion), 2025 Sacramento Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies, 2025 Sacramento Business Journal's Power 100 List, 2025 Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce's Sacramentan of the Year, 2025 Sacramento Business Journal's C-Suite Award, 2025 Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Champion Latina Estrella Award, 2025 Sacramento State Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award, and 2025 Sacramento Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business.

“Our culture is fundamental to who we are and how we serve, while shaping the way we support our employees, collaborate as a team, and deliver for our clients and communities,” said James Beckwith, President and CEO of Five Star. “Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our employees. We are committed to fostering an environment where every team member feels heard, valued, respected, and supported.”

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has nine branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.

Investor Contact:

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

hluck@fivestarbank.com

Media Contact:

Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 284-7827

swetton@fivestarbank.com