ZACKY MUÑOZ NAMED TO TIME'S INAUGURAL VISIONARIES LIST

PASADENA, California, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME has named Zacky Muñoz to its inaugural TIME Visionaries list, recognizing leaders driving meaningful impact in the lives of children across education, health and wellness, technology, economic opportunity, and more.

Explore the full 2026 TIME Visionaries list and read Zacky Muñoz's profile on TIME.com: https://time.com/collection/visionaries/2026/

Zacky Muñoz experienced a life-threatening anaphylactic reaction at school, at the age of 6, when sesame seeds appeared on what was supposed to be an allergy-safe meal. In the years that followed, he transformed that experience into a mission to make schools safer for children nationwide.

Now 14, Muñoz has helped champion multiple California legislative initiatives focused on food allergy safety, emergency preparedness, and access to lifesaving medication. His efforts have contributed to landmark policy changes, including the Zacky Bill and the Muñoz SAFE Act, while helping shape broader conversations around modernizing access to epinephrine and improving school preparedness.

"I only thought big, powerful people could make laws," Muñoz told TIME. "The idea that an everyday kid like me could make a law? I was instantly hooked."

Since beginning his advocacy journey, Muñoz has testified before policymakers and federal officials, educated families and communities across the country, and founded The

Zacky Project, a nonprofit dedicated to improving health safety, advocacy education, and youth leadership.

Looking ahead, The Zacky Project is expanding its efforts through advocacy toolkits, youth leadership initiatives, educational resources, and policy engagement efforts designed to help families and advocates create meaningful change in their own communities.

"What started as one question, 'How can we make life safer?' became a mission to help protect children and empower families to create change in their own communities," said Muñoz. "This recognition is an incredible honor, but what excites me most is the opportunity to bring greater awareness to food allergies and anaphylaxis as well as highlight the work that still needs to be done to keep kids safe."

As TIME launches its inaugural Visionaries list, Muñoz's recognition highlights the growing influence of youth-led advocacy and the power of lived experience to drive lasting systems change.

About The Zacky Project

The Zacky Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health safety and empowering advocates through education, public awareness, policy engagement, leadership and collaboration. Founded by youth advocate Zacky Muñoz, the organization works to advance solutions that improve the lives of children and families affected by food allergies, asthma, and related health conditions while inspiring the next generation of changemakers.

For more information, visit www.zackyproject.org/

and www.Zackysuniverse.com

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Contact Info



The Zacky Project Communications

info@zackyproject.org

+1 323-719-0745