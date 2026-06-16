Chemico Named a 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Motors (GM) recognized Chemico as a 2025 Supplier of the Year in the category of Industrialization during GM’s recent 34th annual Supplier of the Year award event in Austin, Texas. During its 37-year tenure as a GM supplier, Chemico has received 16 GM Supplier of the Year awards, including an Overdrive award for above-and-beyond performance in 2023.

“Receiving our 16th Supplier of the Year award from General Motors is a tremendous honor,” said Leon C. Richardson, founder, president, and CEO of Chemico. “This achievement reflects the strength of our lasting collaborative partnership with GM and the daily dedication to service, quality, and excellence that our team brings each day. It is also a testament to the mission we set out with in 1989 -- to add value to our customers’ supply chain, add value to the lives of our employees, and add value to the communities in which we live and work.”

For 2025, GM’s 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership, and innovation in support of GM’s global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience, and customer support, along with their alignment to GM’s core values and strategic priorities.

“Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build,” said Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors. “The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as Chemico, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain.”

Founded in 1989, The Chemico Group has become one of the nation’s leading providers of chemical management services, distribution and specialty product manufacturing firms across North America and abroad. The company specializes in integrated solutions for the entire chemical lifecycle - from procurement to on-site inventory management and environmentally conscious disposal. Chemico’s vast network of suppliers and specialty manufacturers provides a wide variety of chemical solutions to customers across the automotive, aerospace, electronics and healthcare industries and the defense sector. With 50 locations and more than 450 employees across the U.S. and Mexico, the company remains poised for significant growth.

Chemico has entered a strategic partnership with DuBois Chemicals, whose product breadth includes value-added chemical solutions and process improvements for industrial manufacturing, cleaning, and water treatment applications. DuBois’ local technical expertise and facility footprint, coupled with Chemico’s industry-leading service capabilities, deliver unparalleled value to customers.

For more information, visit www.thechemicogroup.com.







Caption: Chemico CEO Leon C. Richardson (center) accepts the 2025 Supplier of the Year award from General Motors during their 34th annual Supplier of the Year awards event in Austin, Texas. Richardson is flanked by Mauricio Pincheira, Chemico VP Automotive & Industrial Accounts (far left), Sham Kunjur, GM Executive Director Purchasing (left) and Dave Macleod, Chemico Executive VP (right).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbb30f33-55bd-497e-9d3c-7f2d608b473d.