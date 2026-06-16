VoIP-Pal.com Inc. Engages Veteran Consumer Class Action and Complex Litigation Attorney C. Glen Ged as Strategic Legal Consultant

WACO, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal") (OTCID: VPLM) today announced the engagement of C. Glen Ged, founder of Ged Lawyers, LLP, as Strategic Legal Consultant to the Company. Mr. Ged brings decades of experience in high-stakes consumer class actions, mass tort proceedings, and complex commercial litigation to VoIP-Pal's portfolio of ongoing federal cases involving the U.S. mobile communications industry.

The Company is currently advancing four related federal actions in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. These consist of two direct antitrust actions brought by VoIP-Pal—one involving the major mobile network carriers AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, and a second involving the dominant mobile platform providers Apple, Google, and Samsung—together with two parallel consumer class actions asserting related claims on behalf of U.S. mobile subscribers. The engagement reflects the Company's continued efforts to strengthen and expand its litigation resources as the antitrust and consumer class action matters advance.

Mr. Ged will provide senior strategic advice on litigation direction and next steps. He will also leverage his decades of experience and longstanding professional relationships with leading consumer class action and complex litigation firms to identify, interview, and evaluate nationally recognized firms with substantial experience representing consumers in major class action proceedings, and will assist the company in evaluating litigation support and coordination structures designed to complement and strengthen the existing litigation effort.

Mr. Ged is the founder and CEO of Ged Lawyers, LLP, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Michigan. Since 1995, the firm has built a strong record in consumer class actions, complex commercial litigation, and large-scale mass tort proceedings.

The firm operates through three divisions:

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Recovery, focused on healthcare reimbursement, insurance recovery, arbitration, and complex revenue disputes for physicians, hospitals, and healthcare providers;

Personal Injury and Catastrophic Loss, advocating for individuals and families affected by serious injury, wrongful death, and life-altering events;

Mass Torts and Class Action, addressing large-scale harm involving defective products, pharmaceutical injuries, and systemic corporate misconduct. Over his career, Mr. Ged has earned a national reputation for representing consumers and plaintiffs in complex, high-stakes litigation involving major corporate defendants. His experience coordinating complex, multi-party litigation and evaluating large-scale consumer claims provides strategic insight that is directly relevant to VoIP-Pal's ongoing antitrust and consumer class action matters.

Mr. Ged and Ged Lawyers were recently featured in a Forbes article published on May 27, 2026, titled "Profit With Principle: How Ged Lawyers Scaled Up Its Business," which highlighted the firm's national expansion, growing role in complex litigation matters, and broader public-interest litigation strategy. https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidprosser/2026/05/27/profit-with-principle-how-ged-lawyers-scaled-up-its-business/

Mr. Ged is admitted to practice in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia. He is a member of the National Trial Lawyers Association, Lawyers of Distinction, and has been recognized by Super Lawyers. He has served as a Trustee member of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce for 25 years, previously served on the Trustbridge Hospice Board of Directors, and is a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where his grandfather was instrumental, in founding St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, said, "We are pleased to have C. Glen Ged's consumer class action and complex litigation experience available to the Company at this stage of these matters. His experience coordinating large-scale consumer litigation, evaluating complex claims, and working alongside leading plaintiff firms will be a valuable resource as the Company continues to advance both the antitrust and class action components of these cases.

One of the Company's primary objectives in retaining Mr. Ged is to leverage his experience and professional relationships to help identify and evaluate highly qualified, nationally recognized consumer class action firms with the experience, resources, and financial commitment necessary to pursue these matters on a contingency-fee basis through trial, if warranted."

About VoIP-Pal.Com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. ("VoIP-Pal") (OTCID: VPLM) is a publicly traded intellectual property company headquartered in Waco, Texas. The company owns a portfolio of patented technologies in the Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") field and is actively pursuing monetization of this portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of a favorable resolution.

For Further Information

Corporate Website: www.voip-palusa.com

IR Inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com

IR Contact: Rich Inza, (954) 495-4600