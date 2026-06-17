MONACO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto market news is turning toward AlphaPepe as the project prepares to reveal its first CEX partnership this Wednesday. The update marks a new launch-preparation milestone for AlphaPepe, shifting attention from presale growth to the project’s first confirmed exchange-side announcement.







The presale has raised over $1.6 million, Stage 18 is live at $0.01953, and holder growth has climbed above 9,500. The Wednesday reveal gives AlphaPepe a clear company catalyst as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $100,000 target, with Standard Chartered maintaining a bullish BTC outlook despite recent market weakness.

AlphaPepe Sets Wednesday CEX Partnership Reveal

AlphaPepe’s first centralized exchange partnership reveal is expected this Wednesday, making it one of the project’s most important pre-listing updates so far. The announcement is set to give the community its first official exchange-related confirmation as AlphaPepe moves further into launch preparation.

The reveal matters because it marks a shift from presale-only traction toward exchange rollout visibility. Until now, AlphaPepe’s updates have focused on stage progression, holder growth, product access, and security preparation. The Wednesday CEX reveal introduces a new launch-facing milestone tied directly to market access and public trading preparation.

The presale has already raised over $1.6 million, with Stage 18 active at $0.01953 and more than 9,500 holders onboard. That continued growth gives the upcoming CEX announcement a stronger base, as the project enters the reveal window with capital raised, community expansion, and launch preparation moving together.

A first CEX partnership can also give participants a clearer view of how AlphaPepe plans to approach public market access. While the exchange name has not yet been announced, the scheduled Wednesday reveal creates a defined timeline for the next public update and gives the project a new catalyst before broader launch activity begins.

AlphaPepe’s existing product and security stack supports the exchange-readiness narrative. AlphaSwap Early Access is live across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers, with AI Trending Tokens and AI Daily Briefing analysis already active. The project has also completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay.

Combined with Stage 18 momentum, over $1.6 million raised, 9,500+ holders, live AlphaSwap access, audit completion, and the first CEX partnership reveal expected this Wednesday, AlphaPepe is entering a more defined launch-preparation phase than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $100K

The Bitcoin price prediction debate has returned to the $100,000 target after Standard Chartered maintained its bullish BTC outlook despite recent market weakness. The case for $100K depends on renewed ETF inflows , stronger institutional demand, improved liquidity conditions, and a broader recovery in crypto risk appetite.

The $100,000 Bitcoin price prediction remains a forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is the Wednesday CEX partnership reveal, with Stage 18 live at $0.01953, over $1.6 million raised, 9,500+ holders, and launch preparation moving into a more visible exchange-focused phase.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company catalyst while broader crypto traders continue watching Bitcoin price prediction targets. The first CEX partnership reveal is expected this Wednesday, giving the presale a scheduled exchange-related milestone before public trading begins.

The $100,000 Bitcoin price prediction shows how major crypto narratives continue to shape market attention when institutional demand and ETF flows are part of the story. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with the Wednesday CEX reveal, Stage 18 progression, holder growth, AlphaSwap access, and audit completion all supporting the next phase of launch preparation.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working AlphaSwap access, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and a first CEX partnership reveal approaching. Stage 18 remains active at $0.01953, with limited time left to enter the presale before Wednesday’s exchange update.

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FAQs

What is the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

AlphaPepe is one of the best cryptos to watch right now because it combines Stage 18 momentum at $0.01953, over $1.6 million raised, 9,500+ holders, AlphaSwap Early Access, instant token delivery, a completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, and a first CEX partnership reveal expected this Wednesday.

What is Bitcoin Price Prediction?

Bitcoin Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where BTC could trade based on ETF inflows, institutional demand, liquidity conditions, macro trends, and investor sentiment. The $100,000 target remains a bullish forecast scenario and is not guaranteed.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap routers, with AI Trending Tokens and AI Daily Briefing analysis already live.

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.6 million, passed 9,500 holders, opened Stage 18 at $0.01953, rolled out AlphaSwap Early Access, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit. Token delivery remains instant, with no vesting, no claim delay, and the first CEX partnership reveal expected this Wednesday.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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