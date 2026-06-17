Hypercharge Announces Issuance of Equity Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading EV charging operator, is announcing it has granted 2,630,000 stock options (“Options”) to directors, officers, employees and consultants. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.08, for a 5-year term. 2,530,000 Options are to vest as to 25% every six months for two years and 100,000 Options will vest 100% at issuance.

The Company has also granted 1,115,464 deferred share units (each, a “DSU”) to directors. The DSUs will vest 12 months from the date of the grant and are issued as part of the company’s equity incentive plan that was adopted by the board on April 13, 2026, the company will seek to obtain shareholder approval for the equity incentive plan at the next annual general meeting of the company. Furthermore, 745,464 of the DSUs were issued in place of director’s fees and have a deemed value of $0.08 per DSU.

Equity grants are governed by the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the vesting of DSUs and shareholder approval of the Company’s equity incentive plan. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “could”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.