Bull and Foxconn advance European AI infrastructure with NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform built in Europe

Paris, France – 17 June, 2026 – As part of their recently unveiled collaboration, Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider, today announce a first strategic milestone with the production in Europe of key components for commercialisation under the Bull brand.

This announcement builds directly on the partnership unveiled on 1 June 2026, which combines Bull’s expertise in AI systems design and deployment with Foxconn’s industrial scale and supply chain capabilities, to manufacture AI infrastructure for AI Factories and AI Cloud providers, from Europe.

With the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform, the partnership moves into execution, bringing its industrial ambition to life through the production of advanced AI systems in Europe, and opening the path to supporting a broader set of technology architectures over time.

Systems will be manufactured and initially tested at Foxconn’s facilities in the Czech Republic, before being assembled, integrated and fully validated at Bull’s factory in Angers, France. Designed for the most demanding AI workloads in the age of Agentic AI, these AI servers and data centres will address the needs of neo-cloud providers, cloud service providers and the emerging generation of AI factories across Europe and beyond.

Beyond hardware, the ability to manage and operate AI infrastructure end-to-end is becoming critical. In this context, Bull is providing the AI software layer with embedded AI use cases and data science expertise to give customers greater control over how systems are deployed, secured and optimised - extending the “made in Europe” model from manufacturing to operations.

Together, these developments reinforce the ambition behind the Bull–Foxconn partnership: anchoring a more resilient and efficient AI supply chain in Europe, with a competitive time to market, while enabling the emergence of scalable, high-performance infrastructure for the region’s most demanding AI workloads.

Emmanuel Le Roux, CEO of Bull: “The partnership between Bull and Foxconn marked a turning point in the development of European manufacturing capacity for AI infrastructure, bringing together system design, industrialisation and supply chain execution across France and the Czech Republic. Made in Europe to serve Bull’s global AI ambitions, this initiative now takes a further step forward with the introduction of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, translating that vision into concrete solutions for the next generation of AI deployments.”

James Wu, Foxconn Vice President: “Foxconn is proud to partner with Bull and NVIDIA to help build the foundation for AI factories, sovereign AI and next-generation data center infrastructure in Europe. By combining Bull’s leadership in European supercomputing, NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, and Foxconn’s global manufacturing and deployment capabilities, we are creating an ecosystem that can accelerate Europe’s AI ambitions and strengthen its long-term technological competitiveness.”

Serge Palaric, Vice President Alliances, Global CSP & ISV EMEA, NVIDIA: “The collaboration between Bull and Foxconn, built on NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, is exactly the kind of deep industrial commitment that will underpin the next chapter of AI in Europe. By anchoring high-performance AI manufacturing in France and the Czech Republic, this partnership gives European enterprises, AI factories and cloud providers access to the world's most advanced compute — on their terms, at scale, and from within Europe. NVIDIA is proud to support that ambition."

Arnaud Bertrand, CTO of Outscale: “This is a decisive step forward for Europe’s digital and industrial sovereignty. With Bull and Foxconn bringing NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 to life in Europe - and critical capabilities anchored in France - it sets a new benchmark for a resilient, end-to-end European AI supply chain, ready to support the next generation of cloud and AI services.”

Damien Lucas, CEO of Scaleway: "At Scaleway, we have two obsessions: ensuring immunity from non-European extraterritorial laws and limiting technological dependencies. Thanks to this partnership, Bull is bringing a more European alternative to the market for latest-generation AI servers."

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Youtube.

About Foxconn

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (TWSE:2317) is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider, ranking 28th in Fortune Global 500. In 2025, revenue totalled TWD8.1 trillion (approx. USD260 billion). The Group’s market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and other. Operating over 240 campuses across 24 countries, Foxconn is one of the world’s largest employers with approx. 900,000 employees during peak manufacturing season. We are committed to sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practice model for global enterprises. The Group is guided by its 3+3+3 strategy, actively investing in industries of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics; in technologies of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation communications; in intelligent platforms of Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV and Smart City. Foxconn is dedicated to becoming a comprehensive, world-class enterprise, with AI as its core driving force. Learn more at www.foxconn.com/en-us

Press contacts

Bull – Constance Arnoux – constance.arnoux@bull.com

Foxconn – Jimmy Huang – media@foxconn.com

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