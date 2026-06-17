NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo Kicks Off China Tour And Checks Out Premium Hybrid Off-road SUV G700

WUHU, China, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo kicked off his China Tour this summer. Notably, he made a point of checking out China’s NEVs—among them the JETOUR G700, a premium hybrid off-road SUV.





As an NBA champion and two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for his adventurous spirit and passion for exploration — a mindset that mirrors the G700’s core identity: daring to push boundaries and venture into the unknown. G700 is a premium hybrid off-road SUV powered by a 2.0TD hybrid-specific engine, a longitudinal 2DHT transmission, and a two-speed P4 electric motor. It comes standard with triple-differential locks, 7+X intelligent drive modes, and a high-strength body structure for off-road drive. The result is 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. In this April, G700 proved its capability at the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, becoming the first Chinese production model to take on the extreme off-road event in Moab.

Furthermore, the G700 Ark Edition boasts water-cruising capability—a rarity among mass-produced hardcore off-road vehicles. Fitted with an independent wading system, the vehicle enables controlled steering and forward movement on water, demonstrating comprehensive technical prowess in buoyancy management, sealing performance and wading capacity. “I've driven a lot of cars, but I've never seen anything like it,” Giannis said. “I’m fully amazed (that G700 has) a car and a boat at same time.”

The G700 also impresses with its premium interior appointments. It features high-end multi-function seats and a Lexicon audio system sourced from Rolls-Royce’s partner, delivering an in-cabin experience comparable to first-class travel. The SUV also offers up to 6.6kW of Vehicle-to-load (V2L) discharge capability, allowing users to power lighting, cooking, and entertainment devices simultaneously during camping or outdoor trips — enabling a hassle-free camping experience. Giannis was full of praise for the vehicle: “We need to bring this car to Europe, this has to be more visible to people in Europe.”

As the debut model of the JETOUR’s premium series, G700 has drawn strong praise from high-profile figures worldwide since its launch, thanks to its core strengths as a premium hybrid off-road SUV. Notable names—including legendary designer Paula Scher, Dakar rally icon Robby Gordon, and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo—have all spoken highly of the model. Going forward, JETOUR plans to build on G700’s momentum to continuously evolve its product portfolio. Leveraging its distinctive edge in premium hybrid off-road performance, the brand aims to expand its presence in global high-end social circles and further strengthen the brand influence worldwide.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31ade62c-0961-4632-988b-5187e770c04c