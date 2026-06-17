JustCall Introduces Advanced Call Center Performance Management Software to Transform Customer Communications

Bangalore, India, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JustCall, a leading provider of cloud-based communication solutions for sales and support teams, today announced the continued expansion of its call center software platform, designed to help businesses improve agent performance, streamline coaching, and gain real-time visibility into contact center operations.

As customer expectations continue to rise and contact centers face increasing pressure to deliver exceptional service, organizations require more than traditional reporting tools to effectively manage team performance. JustCall’s advanced performance management capabilities provide supervisors and managers with AI-powered insights, automated coaching recommendations, real-time analytics, and comprehensive quality monitoring tools that help teams perform at their peak.

Modern contact centers generate thousands of customer interactions every day. Yet many organizations still rely on manual call reviews and delayed reporting processes that make it difficult to identify performance gaps and coaching opportunities. JustCall addresses these challenges by automatically analyzing conversations, measuring agent performance, and delivering actionable insights that enable managers to make faster, data-driven decisions.

“Today’s contact centers need visibility, speed, and intelligence to support both customers and agents effectively,” said a spokesperson for JustCall. “Our Call Center Performance Management Software helps businesses move beyond reactive management by providing real-time coaching, AI-powered performance analysis, and automated quality monitoring that empowers teams to continuously improve.”

The platform combines communication tools, performance management capabilities, and AI-powered coaching into a single cloud-based solution. This integrated approach enables businesses to manage customer interactions while simultaneously improving operational efficiency and agent productivity.

Automatically Evaluate Every Customer Conversation

A key advantage of the platform is its ability to automatically evaluate every customer conversation. Rather than requiring managers to manually review a limited sample of calls, JustCall uses artificial intelligence to analyze interactions at scale. The system identifies customer sentiment trends, measures conversation quality, detects coaching opportunities, and generates performance insights that can be acted upon immediately.

Supervisors gain access to real-time dashboards that provide a complete view of team performance. Critical metrics such as call handling times, customer engagement levels, call outcomes, and quality scores are continuously updated, allowing managers to identify trends and address challenges before they impact service levels.

Unified Communication and Coaching Ecosystem for Scalable Growth

For agents, the platform provides immediate feedback designed to accelerate skill development and improve performance consistency. AI-powered call scoring and automated coaching recommendations help team members understand areas for improvement while reinforcing successful behaviors. This creates a continuous learning environment that supports professional growth and enhances customer interactions.

In addition to advanced performance management functionality, JustCall delivers a comprehensive suite of communication and productivity tools. Businesses can leverage power dialer capabilities to increase outbound efficiency, SMS automation to streamline customer engagement, and multi-channel routing to ensure conversations reach the right teams quickly and efficiently.

The platform also integrates seamlessly with more than 100 CRM, helpdesk, and business applications. Popular integrations allow businesses to unify communication data, customer records, and performance insights within existing workflows, reducing manual work and improving operational visibility across departments.

As organizations continue to adopt cloud-based technologies, scalability remains a critical requirement for growing teams. JustCall’s cloud-native architecture enables businesses to deploy performance management capabilities quickly without the complexity associated with traditional enterprise contact center systems. Companies can scale operations, onboard new agents, and expand customer support capabilities while maintaining visibility into performance and quality metrics.

The latest enhancements reflect JustCall’s ongoing commitment to helping businesses build high-performing sales and support teams. By combining AI-driven intelligence with practical performance management tools, the platform helps organizations improve coaching effectiveness, increase agent engagement, and deliver better customer experiences.

Key capabilities of JustCall’s Call Center Performance Management Software include:

AI-powered call scoring and conversation analysis

Real-time agent assistance during customer interactions

Automated post-call coaching recommendations

Advanced call analytics and performance reporting

Live dashboards for supervisors and managers

Power dialer functionality for outbound teams

SMS automation and customer engagement tools

Multi-channel routing and communication management

Integration with more than 100 CRM and helpdesk platforms

Scalable cloud-based deployment for growing businesses

The company believes that performance management should be accessible to organizations of all sizes, not limited to large enterprises with extensive implementation resources. By delivering advanced capabilities through a unified and easy-to-manage platform, JustCall continues to make enterprise-grade performance optimization available to growing sales and support teams.

Businesses seeking to improve productivity, enhance coaching programs, and gain deeper insight into customer interactions can leverage JustCall’s Call Center Performance Management Software to create more effective, data-driven contact center operations.

About JustCall

JustCall is a cloud-based business communication platform that helps sales and support teams connect with customers across voice, SMS, and digital channels. The platform combines communication tools, AI-powered insights, automation, and performance management capabilities to help organizations improve customer experiences, increase productivity, and scale operations efficiently.

For additional information about JustCall and its AI-powered communication solutions, users can visit https://justcall.io.

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