Virtune Expands its Offering in Poland with the Listing of Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Warsaw, June 17, 2026 - Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (VIRALT) on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), further expanding its offering in the Polish market.

The listing marks Virtune's sixth exchange-traded product (ETP) listed on GPW since entering Poland in February 2026 and reflects the company's continued commitment to providing Polish investors with regulated and innovative crypto investment products.

Diversified Exposure to the Altcoin Market

The Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP provides investors with diversified exposure to up to 10 leading altcoins through a single exchange-traded product.

Through one investment, investors gain equal-weighted exposure to a basket of established crypto assets, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, allowing investors to participate in the broader altcoin market without having to select individual assets.

Learn more on the product page: https://www.virtune.com/product/altcoin-index

Allocation as of June 15, 2026:

Hyperliquid: 11.39%

Stellar: 11.05%

Toncoin: 10.98%

BNB: 10.54%

XRP: 10.13%

Chainlink: 10.13%

Solana: 9.66%

Litecoin: 9.46%

Cardano: 8.58%

Bitcoin Cash: 8.08%

The index is rebalanced monthly to maintain its equal-weight methodology and ensure continued diversified exposure across the constituent altcoins.

Rather than selecting individual crypto assets, investors gain diversified exposure to a broad segment of the crypto market through an exchange-traded investment product traded in Polish złoty.

Meeting Growing Demand for Diversified Crypto Investments

As the crypto market continues to mature, investor demand for diversified investment products has increased significantly.

The Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is designed to simplify crypto investing by providing:

Diversified exposure to up to 10 leading altcoins

Exchange-traded access through the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Institutional-grade custody through Coinbase

Easy access through brokers and banks such as XTB, Alior Bank and BOS

Can be held within IKE and IKZE accounts, subject to eligibility with the relevant broker



Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"We are seeing growing demand from investors looking for diversified exposure to the crypto market through simple, transparent and regulated investment products. While single-asset products remain important building blocks, we believe diversified crypto investment products may become one of the most attractive ways for investors to participate in the long-term growth of the crypto market.

The listing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP marks our sixth product on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since entering Poland earlier this year and further strengthens our commitment to the Polish market."

Continued Commitment to the Polish Market

Since launching Poland's first spot crypto ETPs earlier this year, Virtune has continued to expand its local offering to meet growing investor demand for crypto ETPs.

The listing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP represents another step in Virtune's long-term commitment to Poland as a strategic growth market.

Virtune plans to continue expanding its product offering on GPW throughout 2026, supporting both the development of the local exchange-traded product ecosystem and investor education around crypto assets.

Key Product Information

Exposure: Up to 10 leading altcoins in one product

Backing: 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets

Custody: Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase

Management Fee: 2.50% per annum

Trading currency on GPW: PLN

First day of trading on GPW: Wednesday, 17th of June 2026

Bloomberg ticker: VIRALT

Exchange ticker: ETNVIRALT

ISIN: SE0023260716

Exchanges: Warsaw Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki

About Virtune

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 23 ETPs with a total of USD 265 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

For more information, please visit www.virtune.com.

Marketing from Virtune AB. Investments in cryptocurrency-based instruments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice, and this material is not an investment recommendation. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. Before making an investment decision, please read the prospectus, KID, terms and other binding information concerning Virtune ETPs available at www.virtune.com to understand the risks and benefits associated with the investment. Prospectus approval does not constitute an endorsement of the ETPs.