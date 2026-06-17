IBA strengthens its leadership team to support its growth

Olivier Legrain, CEO of IBA, is appointed Vice-Chairman of the IBA Board of Directors and Henri de Romrée, Deputy CEO, assumes strategic and operational responsibility for all Group activities. Catherine Vandenborre is appointed Chief Ventures & Corporate Officer.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 17 June 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces a new step in the deployment of its leadership team to prepare for the future.

Henri de Romrée, Deputy CEO, now assumes strategic and operational responsibility for all IBA activities, including clinical activities (Proton Therapy and Dosimetry). Catherine Vandenborre, appointed Chief Ventures & Corporate Officer, takes charge of the development of strategic partnerships, innovation as well as the Group's cross-functional departments, including finance.

Olivier Legrain, CEO since 2012, supports this transition by focusing on the strategic steering of the Group. He is also appointed Vice-Chairman of the IBA Board of Directors.

"This decision is the result of thoughtful reflection and careful preparation," says Pierre Mottet, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Olivier has built today's IBA with passion and determination. By redeploying executive roles, he demonstrates the same long-term vision that has always guided his decisions. I am delighted to have Olivier at my side as Vice-Chairman of the IBA Board of Directors."

"In recent years, IBA has experienced remarkable growth, driven by a culture of innovation and excellence that has been our strength for over 40 years," emphasizes Olivier Legrain, CEO of IBA. "It is this unique culture that has attracted top-tier talent such as Henri de Romrée and Catherine Vandenborre, who joined us to strengthen our momentum and build the future of the Group."

Governance in service of continuity and ambition

This evolution is part of an orderly transition, at a time when IBA is entering a phase of strategic acceleration. The new distribution of responsibilities is clear and complementary:

Olivier Legrain , CEO, steers the transition and remains the guardian of the Group's strategic vision. He draws on his exceptional experience and unmatched knowledge of the market and clients to support the new leadership as it reaches full stride. By being appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, he also strengthens the link between shareholder representatives and the leadership team.

, CEO, steers the transition and remains the guardian of the Group's strategic vision. He draws on his exceptional experience and unmatched knowledge of the market and clients to support the new leadership as it reaches full stride. By being appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, he also strengthens the link between shareholder representatives and the leadership team. Henri de Romrée , Deputy CEO, takes charge of all the Group's strategic and operational activities and drives the delivery of day-to-day growth.

, Deputy CEO, takes charge of all the Group's strategic and operational activities and drives the delivery of day-to-day growth. Catherine Vandenborre, Chief Ventures & Corporate Officer, leads the development of strategic partnerships that support IBA's growth and innovation, while overseeing the Group's cross-functional departments, including finance.

IBA's strategic priorities remain unchanged: strengthening global leadership in proton therapy, reinforcing Dosimetry’s position in its markets, developing activities in nuclear medicine and industrial solutions, and exploring new technological frontiers in the service of healthcare.

A progressive and carefully prepared transition

This appointment is the natural continuation of a transition that began with the arrival of Henri de Romrée at IBA in November 2023 as Chief Strategy Officer, then as Deputy CEO from March 2024. Over these three years, he has taken on increasing responsibility for the Group's activities, driven the transformation of the company and accelerated the development of the "Technologies" division, which encompasses nuclear medicine and industrial applications.

Catherine Vandenborre joined IBA in July 2025 as CFO and head of IBA Corporate, which brings together the Group's shared services. In her role as Chief Ventures & Corporate Officer, she also takes charge of strategic partnerships and innovation, two essential drivers of IBA's next phase of growth.

Olivier Legrain joined IBA in 1996 and has led the Group since 2012. Under his leadership, the company has achieved exceptional growth, rising from 225 to over 620 million euros in revenue, while preserving its founding values and unique corporate culture.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Pevenage

Head of Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability







Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

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