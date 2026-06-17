Kuros Biosciences to showcase MagnetOs™ commercial momentum and plan for scalable quality growth at Capital Markets Day in Zürich

Schlieren (Zürich), Switzerland, June 17, 2026 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or the “Company”) a leader in innovative biologic technologies, is pleased to announce today’s Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 9am CEST, at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zürich, Switzerland. The event will also be available virtually via live webcast.

Capital Markets Day will provide institutional investors, analysts, and media with an opportunity to hear directly from the Kuros leadership team about the Company's expanding commercial footprint, differentiated evidence base, and long-term vision for value creation. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the growing market opportunity for MagnetOs across spine, foot and ankle, and the newly entered trauma market, as well as the Company's continued commitment to innovation in both evidence generation and product development. Joining the Kuros leadership team will be Mr. Andy Goldberg OBE, a leading UK orthopedic surgeon, offering firsthand clinical perspectives on the transformative impact of MagnetOs.

Key presentation highlights include:

Kuros' global commercial strategy , including the continued expansion of MagnetOs across spine and foot and ankle markets and the Company's entry into the trauma market, an important new frontier where MagnetOs offers significant potential for bone healing following acute injury. Kuros will also share how it is deepening engagement with its surgeon customers, building a robust platform for education, knowledge exchange, and clinical community development.

, including the continued expansion of MagnetOs across spine and foot and ankle markets and the Company's entry into the trauma market, an important new frontier where MagnetOs offers significant potential for bone healing following acute injury. Kuros will also share how it is deepening engagement with its surgeon customers, building a robust platform for education, knowledge exchange, and clinical community development. Evidence generation and new product pipeline , reflecting Kuros' commitment to leading with best-in-class clinical evidence. The Company will share a unique surgical exploration and biopsy initiative and outline progress across ongoing Level I human clinical trials, designed to further demonstrate MagnetOs performance across multiple surgical applications. Kuros will also present some new product development initiatives and pipeline focus, underscoring its commitment to shaping the future of orthobiologics.

, reflecting Kuros' commitment to leading with best-in-class clinical evidence. The Company will share a unique surgical exploration and biopsy initiative and outline progress across ongoing Level I human clinical trials, designed to further demonstrate MagnetOs performance across multiple surgical applications. Kuros will also present some new product development initiatives and pipeline focus, underscoring its commitment to shaping the future of orthobiologics. Surgeon and patient perspectives , featuring Mr. Andy Goldberg OBE who will share his clinical rationale for adopting MagnetOs and the outcomes he has observed in his patients. He will be followed by Alison, a MagnetOs patient, who will offer a powerful personal account of her experience and recovery journey — bringing to life the real-world impact of the technology.

, featuring Mr. Andy Goldberg OBE who will share his clinical rationale for adopting MagnetOs and the outcomes he has observed in his patients. He will be followed by Alison, a MagnetOs patient, who will offer a powerful personal account of her experience and recovery journey — bringing to life the real-world impact of the technology. Kuros' business transformation journey, including how the Company is scaling operations to compound enterprise value, build organizational capability, and support sustainable long-term success as it continues its impressive growth trajectory.

“As we enter the next phase of growth, Kuros is focused on turning commercial momentum into durable scale,” said Chris Fair, CEO of Kuros Biosciences. “MagnetOs has established a strong foundation in spine, and we see meaningful opportunity to expand its impact across adjacent markets where predictable bone healing matters. Capital Markets Day gives us the opportunity to show how our evidence base, surgeon engagement strategy, product pipeline, and expanding commercial infrastructure are coming together to support long-term value creation.”

Webcast

Virtual access: Join the live webcast





For further information, please contact:

Alexandre Müller Daniel Geiger Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel +41 43 268 32 31 Tel +41 44 733 47 41 IR@kurosbio.com daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com



About MagnetOs

Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most – delivering predictable fusion outcomes.1 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft (79% vs. 47%) in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).1 Among active smokers – who made up 1 in 5 patients – the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.*1,2 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.†3-5 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.‡6-11 Additionally, MagnetOs Granules, MagnetOs Putty, MagnetOs Easypack Putty and MagnetOs MIS are also cleared for use in the extremities and pelvis.7-10

Indications Statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop, and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the U.S., Switzerland, and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across five continents. For more information on the company, its products, and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic, and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

*19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers. Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.1 †Results from in vivo or in vitro laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. Please refer to the Instructions for Use for a full list of indications, contraindications, precautions, and warnings. MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft. ‡MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA and mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine and intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.

1. Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331. 2. Van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024. 3. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73. 4. Van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070. 5. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. 6. Data on file. MagnetOs Putty and MagnetOs Easypack Putty. 7. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules (US). 8. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty (US). 9. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty (US). 10. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs MIS (US). 11. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix (US).

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