Toobit Adds Fixed Risk Order Type for Auto Loss Sizing





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the release of Fixed Risk, a new order type on Toobit Futures that automates position sizing based on predefined loss limits.

Fixed Risk shifts the trading workflow from manually calculating position quantities to defining a clear maximum loss amount. By inputting the entry price, stop-loss level, and the desired loss limit, the system calculates the exact position size required to maintain that risk profile.

For example, a trader with a $10,000 portfolio aiming to risk 1% ($100) on a trade with an entry of $50 and a stop-loss at $45 (a $5 risk per unit) would have the system automatically set a position size of 20 units ($100 ÷ $5).

This process eliminates the reliance on manual math and ensures that stop-loss orders are applied at the moment of entry, reducing the potential for human error during high-volatility events.

Fixed Risk serves as an assisted order tool, and while it improves consistency, traders should note that actual results may vary due to slippage, liquidity conditions, and rapid market fluctuations.

The tool is now available on both the Toobit web platform and the mobile app (v2.28 and above). For comprehensive details on how this feature works, please visit the official Toobit announcement page.

Traders are increasingly moving away from manual, error-prone calculations in favor of algorithm-led strategies. Nearly 50% of institutional decision-makers have tightened their focus on risk management and position sizing to navigate ongoing market volatility. This is mirrored by a broader cooling of speculative leverage, with leverage levels compressing to approximately 3% in Q1 2026, signaling a move toward more resilient market structures.

As both professional and retail traders prioritize capital preservation over high-risk momentum trading, the ability to algorithmically define a loss threshold prior to trade entry has become a standard requirement for maintaining long-term consistency.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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