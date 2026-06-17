17 June 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Interim Dividend Announcement

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six-month period ending 31 March 2026, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 0.70 pence per share, as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 25 June 2026 Record Date: 26 June 2026 Payment Date 31 July 2026

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 10 July 2026 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited



Abbe Martineau aimvct@canaccord.com



+44 20 7523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31