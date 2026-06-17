Interim Dividend Announcement

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

17 June 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Interim Dividend Announcement

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six-month period ending 31 March 2026, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 0.70 pence per share, as timetabled below: 

Ex-Dividend Date:25 June 2026
Record Date:26 June 2026
Payment Date31 July 2026
  
  

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 10 July 2026 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


GlobeNewswire

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