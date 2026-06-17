17 June 2026
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Interim Dividend Announcement
Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six-month period ending 31 March 2026, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 0.70 pence per share, as timetabled below:
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|25 June 2026
|Record Date:
|26 June 2026
|Payment Date
|31 July 2026
The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 10 July 2026 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.
END
For further information, please contact:
|Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
|aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31