WENDEL: Cyril Marie appointed to Wendel’s Executive Board

PRESS RELEASE — JUNE 17, 2026

Cyril Marie appointed to Wendel’s Executive Board

Wendel announces the appointment of Cyril Marie as a member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice-President in charge of Asset Management. He thus joins Wendel’s Executive Board alongside Laurent Mignon, its Chairman, and David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO.

This decision will take effect on July 1, 2026.

This appointment, decided at the Supervisory Board meeting held on June 16, 2026, underscores the importance of the third-party asset management platform within Wendel. After three years of growth, driven by the strategy initiated by the Chairman of the Executive Board, Laurent Mignon, Wendel Investment Managers (WIM)—the private third-party asset management platform—had €50 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Since joining Wendel in July 2023, Cyril Marie has played a key role in developing the Wendel Group’s WIM platform, which now comprises IK Partners, Monroe Capital, and Committed Advisors. By joining Wendel’s Executive Board, Cyril Marie will continue to advance the strategy in line with the company’s stated ambitions.

Cyril Marie, 52, has more than 25 years of experience in asset management, gained notably at Natixis Investment Managers, where he served as Director of Strategy and Corporate Development from 2009 to 2017. Between 2018 and 2023, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, as a member of the Executive Committee. In this capacity, he oversaw all financial and development functions and served on the boards of directors of several entities. He led numerous strategic initiatives and several major acquisitions.

A graduate of Paris-Dauphine University, he began his career as a financial analyst before joining the BPCE Group (formerly CNCE).

Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Executive Board, commented:

“I would like to congratulate Cyril Marie, who brings to Wendel comprehensive and recognized expertise in the field of asset management, including the establishment and continued development of Wendel Investment Managers. His appointment to the Executive Board demonstrates that this business is now a driver of growth and value creation for Wendel, alongside its long-standing principal investments business.”

Agenda

Thursday, July 30, 2026

H1 2026 results – Financial communication as of June 30, 2026, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Q3 2026 Trading update – Financial communication as of September 30, 2026 (before-market release)

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024 and 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and 56% of Committed Advisors in April 2026. As of March 31, 2026, Wendel Investment Managers manages 49.5 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.5 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook – Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts Christine Anglade: +33 6 14 04 03 87 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73 c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72 c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com Primatice Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 olivierlabesse@primatice.com Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 huguesschmitt@primatice.com





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