WeRide and Uber Plan to Launch Commercial Robotaxi Service in Zurich, Expanding European Partnership

Second European announcement, with public operations expected later this year via the Uber app

Zurich will serve as the companies’ first deployment region in Switzerland, subject to regulatory approval

WeRide’s asset-light operating strategy continues with Rydera as fleet operator, supporting scalable deployment



ZURICH, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced plans to launch commercial Robotaxi services in the Greater Zurich Region, marking their second joint deployment in Europe within weeks of announcing Madrid .

Illustration of WeRide and Uber's Robotaxi GXR in Zurich

Operations are expected to begin later this year in collaboration with Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO). Rides will be available via the Uber app during launch, subject to regulatory approval.



Switzerland combines one of Europe’s most advanced regulatory environments for autonomous driving with a high-value ride-hailing market – creating strong underlying unit economics for Robotaxi services. The WeRide-Uber fleet will scale progressively and in coordination with the authorities as performance milestones are met, including the transition to fully driverless commercial services in core urban areas.



The deployment reflects WeRide’s asset-light operating strategy, leveraging established partners providing fleet investment and platform support to achieve scaled Robotaxi commercialization. In Zurich, Rydera, a local mobility and logistics operator, will manage day-to-day fleet operations.

This marks WeRide and Uber’s latest step in scaling proven deployments to new markets. Since December 2024, the partners have launched Robotaxi services across the Middle East, with fully driverless Robotaxi commercial services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai , and public operations in Riyadh , providing a tested blueprint for expansion into Europe.



Last November, WeRide's Robotaxi secured a driverless permit from Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO), enabling autonomous operations on public roads in Zurich’s Furttal region. Powered by the WeRide One universal technology platform and WeRide GENESIS general-purpose simulation platform, WeRide will apply operational experience from existing deployments to accelerate rollout and ensure consistent performance in Zurich.

With the Zurich launch, WeRide and Uber will operate Robotaxi services in five of the 15 cities under their previous agreement , with plans to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis on public roads globally – accelerating the adoption of safe, reliable autonomous mobility.

"Europe is a priority region for WeRide, and announcing two European markets in two weeks reflects the speed and efficiency of our expansion strategy. Zurich’s status as a global business centre and premium mobility market makes it an attractive city for Robotaxi commercialization as we scale autonomous mobility with Uber worldwide," said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide.

“Switzerland is a key market for autonomous mobility, combining forward-thinking regulation with a demand for high-quality ride-hailing solutions. Our partnership with WeRide continues to gain momentum across Europe, and we are excited to apply our operational expertise to bring this next generation of autonomous rides to Zurich,” added Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contacts

WeRide: pr@weride.ai

Uber: press@uber.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide and Uber’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide and Uber’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and WeRide’s announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide and Uber do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4d19717-37e4-442c-9b38-abdbdd579eb2