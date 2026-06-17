Trident Resources Intersects 41.46 g/t over 3.42m including 81.75 g/t over 1.73m in Hole CL26033 at the Contact Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results for the final 7 (seven) diamond drill holes from the 2026 winter drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan. All seven holes were drilled on winter ice into the BK3 Zone at the Contact Lake target area and intersected high-grade gold mineralization further validating the potential of the BK3 Zone to host substantial gold mineralization. Eleven (11) holes remain unreported with assays pending from the Preview Lake deposit area located approximately three kilometres from the Contact Lake target area.

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

These results from the BK3 Zone illustrate the robust characteristics of the mineralizing system present at Contact Lake that has consistently returned high-grade gold horizons at surface and at depth. The winter drill program has reinforced that the Contact Lake deposit is open for expansion along strike in all directions and at depth. Trident has recently recommenced drilling at the project with over 20,000 metres planned for this summer and fall.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Highlights:

Hole CL26033 returned 41.46 g/t gold (Au) over 3.42 metres (m) from 207.58m



including 81.75 g/t Au over 1.73m from 208.67m including 179.5 g/t Au over 0.73m from 208.67m



Hole CL26045 returned 5.43 g/t Au over 16.00m from 206.00m



including 12.70 g/t Au over 6.25m from 215.75m



Hole CL26047 returned 10.05 g/t Au over 9.30m from 221.00m



including 156.50 g/t Au over 0.50m from 229.80m



Hole CL26048 returned 6.78 g/t Au over 10.25m from 42.00m



including 17.10 g/t Au over 3.40m from 50.60m including 112.50 g/t Au over 0.50m from 51.19m



Jon Weisblatt, Trident’s CEO and Director, commented "We are incredibly pleased with these results from the Contact Lake winter drill program as all the holes intersected gold mineralization and the program exceeded our expectations. The strength and continuity of the mineralization we’re seeing confirms our belief that the Contact Lake target area is highly prospective within the project area and within Trident’s entire portfolio. These results warrant much more drilling to test the extension at depth and along strike. It should be noted that the Contact Lake Project is just one of several sizeable projects in our portfolio as we systematically work towards unlocking the regional potential in the La Ronge Gold belt looking to create Canada’s next mining camp.”

“The former Cameco mine produced approximately 200,000 ounces of gold at impressive grades of 6 to 7 grams per tonne before closing in 1998, at which time gold prices were ~$300/oz. Our early success clearly indicates that significant high-grade gold mineralization was left behind, and modern exploration is quickly growing the size of these mineralized zones. The Company has approximately $26 million in treasury and is fully funded for the 2026 summer program and beyond, allowing us to advance the Contact Lake Gold Project expeditiously with the current +20,000m phase of drilling underway.”

Summary of Drilling:

The results from this release are from holes CL26033, CL26043, CL26044, CL26045, CL26046, CL26047 and CL26048. The holes targeted mineralization in the BK3 Zone, where separate splays of the Bakos Shear Zone display variably intense shearing and alteration with significant gold mineralization present within the shear as well as in the hanging wall and the footwall of the structure. The winter drill program at Contact Lake comprised 10,127m in 29 holes, all of which reported notable intercepts of gold mineralization.

The summer 2026 drill program commenced with two drill rigs, drill equipment and personnel presently on site for what is anticipated to be approximately 20,000m of additional drilling that will test the Contact Lake deposit at depth and along strike toward the west.

Figure 1: Contact Lake Drill Collar Location Map

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/nr-20260617-fig1.jpg

Figure 2: Contact Lake Cross Section (Hole CL26033 and Hole CL26045)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/nr-20260617-fig2.jpg

Figure 3: Core Photo for Hole CL 26045

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/nr-20260617-fig3.jpg

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.

Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

All drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis, while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes.

At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized into a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 49 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Secondary metallic screen analyses are performed on select mineralized zones and all samples that return >3 g/t Au to quantify the nugget effect of the gold mineralization. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted in the sample stream at a rate of greater than 10% of all samples submitted to the lab. ALS Global also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Highlights at Contact Lake Target Area

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Avg. Au (g/t) CL26033 207.58 211.00 3.42 41.46 including 208.67 210.40 1.73 81.75 including 208.67 209.40 0.73 179.50 CL26043 95.50 99.00 3.50 4.27 including 97.50 99.00 1.50 8.49 CL26044 117.50 119.00 1.50 4.66 and 172.73 178.00 5.27 5.94 including 172.73 175.80 3.07 9.64 and 219.00 223.00 4.00 5.59 and 400.00 402.50 2.50 4.05 CL26045 78.00 119.00 41.00 2.45 including 83.75 89.00 5.25 7.41 including 83.75 87.00 3.25 9.95 including 94.75 102.00 7.25 5.19 including 99.25 102.00 2.75 11.72 and 206.00 222.00 16.00 5.43 including 215.75 222.00 6.25 12.70 CL26046 42.50 43.00 0.50 8.72 and 50.00 51.00 1.00 9.08 CL26047 60.00 65.00 5.00 5.69 and 106.95 108.45 1.50 16.99 including 107.45 107.95 0.50 44.00 and 221.00 230.30 9.30 10.05 including 229.80 230.30 0.50 156.50 including 227.00 230.30 3.30 27.64 CL26048 30.00 52.25 22.25 3.53 including 42.00 52.25 10.25 6.78 including 50.60 54.00 3.40 17.10 including 51.19 51.69 0.50 112.50 and 149.00 155.00 6.00 6.91 and 207.00 213.00 6.00 7.72 including 211.00 213.00 2.00 19.81

* True thickness of the shear structure is estimated to be between 69-76% of the drilled intercept. The orientation of the shear structure varies along strike and down-dip. Hole CL26044 was drilled oblique to the structure so true width has not been determined for this hole. Gold values are length-weighted averages.

Table 2: Drill Hole ID Contact Lake

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Elevation (m) CL26033 508150 6141330 330 -65 262 391 CL26043 508105 6141325 330 -68 311 391 CL26044 508225 6141208 10 -60 452 391 CL26045 508130 6141383 338 -65 248 391 CL26046 508003 6141349 336 -65 217 391 CL26047 508049 6141330 330 -70 260 391 CL26048 508062 6141374 336 -65 251 391

* UTM Zone 13 NAD 83

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian, public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

“Jon Wiesblatt”



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119



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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.