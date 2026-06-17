Resolution Therapeutics extends inflammatory and fibrotic disease pipeline with in vivo Regenerative Macrophage Therapy

Material Transfer Agreements provide access to leading lipid nanoparticle formulations to validate delivery of its proprietary payloads and accelerate development of in vivo Regenerative Macrophage Therapy

Development programme complements Company’s autologous engineered Regenerative Macrophage Therapy, RTX001, in Ph 1/2 clinical development

Together, programmes aim to broaden patient population able to benefit from Regenerative Macrophage Therapy



EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited (“Resolution” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced the execution of Material Transfer Agreements with independent, best-in-class lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology providers. Under the agreements, Resolution will conduct systematic assessments of LNP formulations for the engineering of the myeloid compartment in vivo, with preliminary results expected later this year.

The in vivo program is built on a deliberate fast-fail design philosophy; by testing rigorously selected, differentiated LNP formulations in parallel, Resolution maximises the probability of identifying an optimal delivery vehicle while compressing development timelines. In parallel, the Company will finalise development of its proprietary payloads to optimise in vivo RMT for efficacy. A confirmed LNP delivery and payload pairing — demonstrating efficient encapsulation, targeted delivery, and expression of mRNA payload without inducing an inflammatory macrophage phenotype — would directly inform lead nomination studies.

The in vivo program complements RTX001, Resolution’s autologous engineered program and lead asset. The ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study EMERALD is being conducted in patients with end-stage liver disease who have a history of decompensated liver cirrhosis, a patient population with the only treatment alternative being a liver transplant.

Resolution recognises the significant unmet medical need among inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. By progressing RMT in two platforms, the Company aims to broaden the patient population able to benefit from its innovative approach.

Amir Hefni, Chief Executive Officer of Resolution Therapeutics, said: “This programme marks a decisive inflection point for Resolution Therapeutics — an acceleration of ambition to match the urgent patient need. EMERALD, our autologous programme, is in the clinic with interim data expected later this year. We are building an in vivo platform to bring Regenerative Macrophage Therapy to more patients.”

Lara Campana, Scientific Co-Founder and SVP, Head of Research and Translational Science at Resolution Therapeutics, said: “Resolution’s deep expertise in RMT biology, and how it mechanistically correlates with its clinical potential, offers a unique vantage point in building an in vivo RMT platform. Our fail-fast approach is precisely what this scientific programme needs today. A successful encapsulation and expression readout would directly lead to candidate nomination studies and, critically, demonstrate that mRNA payloads can be delivered via an established, scalable modality.”

About Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT)

Resolution is pioneering a differentiated scientific approach focused on resolving inflammation and fibrosis at the microenvironment level. The therapeutic strategy aims to restore macrophages so they can restart the body’s natural repair process.

Macrophages have a dual anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effect. By addressing both inflammation and fibrosis, Regenerative Macrophage Therapy is designed to enable tissue regeneration rather than targeting a single disease pathway. Its multimodal mechanism acts on the disease microenvironment, creating potential across a broad range of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Strategic context

Resolution Therapeutics views successful LNP delivery validation as a platform-level event that will extend the reach of RMT to substantially more patients. LNP-mediated delivery remains the critical technical frontier for non-integrating in vivo therapies. While the field has validated the modality broadly, optimising delivery for a given payload in a specific target cell type requires rigorous, data-driven selection. Resolution is the first company to target the myeloid compartment with Regenerative Macrophage Therapy outside of oncology, a position of significant scientific and commercial differentiation. The Company’s parallel LNP evaluation approach reflects a disciplined commitment to answering the transfection efficiency question.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Louise Rowe

Vice President, Operations

contact@resolution-tx.com

Media

Optimum Strategic Communications

Stephen Adams, Joshua Evans, Aoife Minihan

resolution@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 3821 6420

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution’s initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes’s lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.