Ultrafast Laser Market Size to Worth $12.24 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrafast Laser Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Ultrafast Laser Market size was worth USD 2.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.24 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.94% over 2026-2035.”

Surging Precision Manufacturing Demand to Boost Market Growth Globally

The drive toward ultrafast lasers stem from demands for product quality in industries and medicine that cannot be met by laser or mechanical machining methods. With regards to semiconductors, the evolution of transistor density outlined by Moore’s law necessitates smaller feature sizes and smaller thermal budgets – an aspect which can be achieved by means of ultrafast processing due to the small heat-affected zone involved. The micro structuring of electrodes in EV battery production enables increased electrode surface area for increased storage capacity using the same amount of material.

Ultrafast Laser Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 2.56 Billion

: 2.56 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 12.24 Billion

: 12.24 Billion CAGR : 16.94% during 2026–2035

: 16.94% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Coherent Corp.

II-VI Incorporated (Coherent)

IPG Photonics Corporation

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Amplitude Laser Group

Toptica Photonics AG

Newport Corporation (MKS Instruments)

Spectra-Physics (MKS)

Ekspla UAB

Light Conversion Ltd.

Menlo Systems GmbH

IMRA America Inc.

Class 5 Photonics

NKT Photonics A/S

Fianium Ltd. (NKT Photonics)

Quantel Laser (Lumibird)

Attodyne Inc.

Laser Quantum Ltd.

JDSU (Viavi Solutions)

Ultrafast Laser Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Laser Type (Fiber Lasers, Solid-State Lasers, Mode-Locked Lasers, Others)

• By Pulse Duration (Picosecond Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Attosecond Lasers)

• By Application (Material Processing, Medical & Healthcare, Scientific Research & Development, Automotive & Aerospace, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Laser Type

Fiber Lasers dominated with ~41.3% share in 2025 due to fiber lasers' outstanding combination of efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness relative to other ultrafast laser architectures. The Mode-locked Lasers segment is predicted to hold the top position in terms of CAGR up to 2035 owing to their unparalleled ability to provide extremely stable pulse durations and high coherence values.

By Pulse Duration

Femtosecond Lasers dominated with ~49.6% share in 2025 owing to the commercial maturity of femtosecond technology across ophthalmic surgery, precision micromachining, and scientific research applications. Attosecond Lasers will be the fastest segment in terms of CAGR due to the tremendous importance of attosecond physics for science and technology applications, which is starting to produce commercial instruments due to the Nobel Prize winning science.

By Application

Material Processing dominated the Ultrafast Laser Market in 2025 owing to the growing industrial adoption of ultrafast laser precision across electronics manufacturing, aerospace component fabrication, and advanced materials processing. The Medical & Healthcare vertical is witnessing the highest growth due to increased adoption in various branches like ophthalmology, dermatology, oncology, and neurosurgery, along with increasing demand in life sciences research instruments.

Regional Insights:

North America was the dominating region within the Ultrafast Laser Market in 2025, mainly due to the strong presence of leading players in this market in the United States, such as Coherent Corp., II-VI, and Newport, along with the presence of excellent ultrafast laser R&D facilities in the country.

The Asia Pacific region is growing the fastest among all other regions in terms of markets, because of its high-precision manufacturing capabilities along with strong science-based R&D activities in Japan, semiconductor manufacturing in South Korea, fast developing laser technology market in China, and state-of-the-art PCB manufacturing in Taiwan.

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Recent Developments:

2025 : Coherent Corp. introduced its Monaco femtosecond laser platform with enhanced power scalability reaching 80W average power at 1035nm, targeting high-throughput semiconductor advanced packaging applications including glass interposer via drilling and dicing of ultra-thin silicon wafers where processing speed directly determines production economics.

: Coherent Corp. introduced its Monaco femtosecond laser platform with enhanced power scalability reaching 80W average power at 1035nm, targeting high-throughput semiconductor advanced packaging applications including glass interposer via drilling and dicing of ultra-thin silicon wafers where processing speed directly determines production economics. 2025: Trumpf launched its TruMicro Series 5000 ultrafast laser with integrated beam shaping optics enabling burst mode pulse delivery that improves material removal rates by 40% compared to conventional single-pulse ultrafast processing, targeting automotive glass cutting, display manufacturing, and aerospace composite material ablation applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Ultrafast Laser Market Report (The USPs):

LASER PERFORMANCE & PRECISION BENCHMARKS – helps you understand pulse duration capabilities, beam quality performance, micromachining accuracy, and precision processing advantages across fiber lasers, solid-state lasers, mode-locked lasers, and other ultrafast laser technologies.

– helps you understand pulse duration capabilities, beam quality performance, micromachining accuracy, and precision processing advantages across fiber lasers, solid-state lasers, mode-locked lasers, and other ultrafast laser technologies. PULSE EFFICIENCY & ENERGY DELIVERY METRICS – helps you evaluate energy-per-pulse performance, repetition rates, pulse stability, energy efficiency improvements, and operational consistency across picosecond, femtosecond, and attosecond laser systems.

– helps you evaluate energy-per-pulse performance, repetition rates, pulse stability, energy efficiency improvements, and operational consistency across picosecond, femtosecond, and attosecond laser systems. PROCESSING QUALITY & THERMAL DAMAGE REDUCTION ANALYSIS – helps you identify improvements in material processing quality through reduced heat-affected zones, lower thermal damage, minimized material distortion, and fewer manufacturing defects.

– helps you identify improvements in material processing quality through reduced heat-affected zones, lower thermal damage, minimized material distortion, and fewer manufacturing defects. APPLICATION ADOPTION & INDUSTRY UTILIZATION RATE – helps you uncover demand trends across material processing, medical & healthcare, scientific research, automotive, aerospace, and other end-use applications driving ultrafast laser adoption.

– helps you uncover demand trends across material processing, medical & healthcare, scientific research, automotive, aerospace, and other end-use applications driving ultrafast laser adoption. PHOTONICS & RESEARCH INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you assess advancements in experimental accuracy, nanotechnology research, photonics innovation, and scientific discovery enabled by next-generation ultrafast laser technologies.

– helps you assess advancements in experimental accuracy, nanotechnology research, photonics innovation, and scientific discovery enabled by next-generation ultrafast laser technologies. INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT & TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you gauge growth opportunities arising from increasing investments in high-precision manufacturing, advanced laser systems, industrial automation, and emerging ultrafast laser applications worldwide.

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