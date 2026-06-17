Geely Auto Group Extends Winning Streak as Preface TCR Sweeps Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group continued its momentum in international touring car racing as the Geely Cyan Racing delivered a commanding weekend at the Valencia round of the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour. Following its breakthrough victory at Misano, Geely Preface TCR extended its winning streak to four races with Santiago Urrutia sweeping all three races at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.





Geely Cyan Racing established its strong pace from qualifying and locked out the top three for opening race. Urrutia converted that pace into a clean sweep across the weekend, beginning by turning the team’s starting advantage into a victory in Race 1. In Race 2, he charged from eighth on the reverse grid to secure his second win, his teammates Ma Qinghua and Thed Björk added points for the team, finishing fourth and sixth respectively.

In Race 3, Urrutia sealed a clean sweep by setting the fastest lap and leading every lap to achieve the Grand Slam, which made him the first driver to accomplish the "Perfect Weekend". Björk added two podium finishes and helped Geely Cyan Racing secure back-to-back 1-2 finishes, further demonstrating the team’s race execution and the car’s consistency under demanding conditions of tight circuit with high track temperatures.

Following this conquering showcase, Geely Cyan Racing leads the team standings with 277 points, 54 points ahead of its nearest competitor. Urrutia leads the drivers’ standings with 140 points, while Björk follows in second with 120 points.

Four victories from the first five races underline the pace, reliability and development potential of the Geely Preface TCR. As the campaign continues, Geely Auto Group will keep utilizing international motorsport as a platform to advance technical upgrade, strengthen global collaboration across its racing programme, and demonstrate the competitiveness of the brand in international touring car racing.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93137ccf-35ec-4fe0-8827-5f2768dc7e70