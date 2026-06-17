As Capital Rotates From Crypto to AI, Zoomex Traders Already Have Access to Both





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As institutional capital continues its notable shift from cryptocurrency markets toward artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks, Zoomex, a global crypto derivatives exchange, announces the availability of Zoomex Stocks, a tokenized equities trading solution designed to give users seamless access to both asset classes from a single account.





The timing reflects a significant structural change in global markets. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $2.7 billion in outflows in just one week ending June 5, 2026, pushing year-to-date net outflows past $3.1 billion. Over the same period, AI and semiconductor stocks surged roughly 170%, while the AI UBS Winners Index climbed nearly 50% in 2026 alone, compared to just 3.5% for the broader S&P 500 excluding AI names. A single trading session in early June illustrated this divergence sharply, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising approximately 5.9% as Bitcoin declined around 4%.

With Goldman Sachs projecting a potential record $160 billion in U.S. IPO proceeds in 2026, including high-profile listings from SpaceX and Anthropic, institutional attention is increasingly concentrated in equity markets, leaving many crypto-native traders without direct access to the assets driving today's biggest returns.

Zoomex Stocks bridges that gap.

Available now under the Spot – Tokenized Stocks section of the Zoomex platform, the product offers tokenized versions of twelve major U.S. equities and ETFs, including TSLAx, NVDAx, AAPLx, AMZNx, METAx, GOOGLx, COINx, HOODx, MSTRx, CRCLx, QQQx, and SPYx.





Source: Zoomex

All tokens are powered by xStocks, a 1:1 asset-backed model compliant with MiFID II standards, and are tradeable 24/7 using USDT with no leverage and a flat 0.50% fee, with a minimum order of just 5 USDT.





Unlike traditional equity markets, Zoomex Stocks requires no separate brokerage account, no currency conversion, and no restriction to standard market hours. Settlement is near-instant and on-chain, lowering the barrier to entry for traders around the world.

Traders can get started by depositing or transferring USDT into their Unified Trading Account (UTA). Full trading rules and specifications are available via the official Spot Trading Rules page, with additional support through the Zoomex Help Center.

Why Trade Stocks on Zoomex?

For crypto native traders, accessing U.S. equities has traditionally meant navigating a separate ecosystem entirely, opening a brokerage account, completing additional KYC processes, funding it with fiat, and accepting rigid market hours tied to Wall Street's schedule. Zoomex Stocks removes every one of those friction points.

Here's why traders are choosing Zoomex to gain equity exposure:

One Account, Two Markets. Zoomex Stocks is fully integrated into the existing Unified Trading Account (UTA). Traders who already use Zoomex for crypto derivatives can begin trading tokenized U.S. equities immediately using their existing USDT balance, no new account, no new onboarding, and no context-switching between platforms.





24/7 Trading, No Market Hours. Traditional U.S. equity markets operate for just 6.5 hours per day, five days a week. Zoomex Stocks breaks that constraint entirely. Whether it's 2 a.m. on a Sunday in Singapore or a public holiday in New York, traders can react to earnings surprises, macro events, or breaking news the moment it happens — not the next time the NYSE opens.

Transparent, Flat-Fee Pricing. There are no commissions, no spread markups hidden behind "zero commission" claims, and no currency conversion fees. Zoomex Stocks charges a straightforward 0.50% flat fee per trade, with a minimum order of just 5 USDT. This makes it accessible to traders of all sizes, from those just beginning to build equity exposure to those rotating larger positions between asset classes.

No Brokerage Account. No Fiat Rails. No Borders. Traditional equity brokers often restrict access based on geography, require bank transfers that take days to settle, and impose withdrawal minimums. Zoomex Stocks requires only a USDT deposit — an asset that crypto traders already hold, making it instantly accessible to users in markets that are typically underserved by global brokerages.

On-Chain, Near-Instant Settlement. Unlike traditional equities, which settle on a T+1 or T+2 basis, tokenized stocks on Zoomex settle near-instantly on-chain. Traders get the benefit of equity exposure without the settlement lag that ties up capital in conventional markets.

Backed 1:1 by Real Assets. Every tokenized stock on Zoomex is powered by xStocks, a 1:1 asset-backed model compliant with MiFID II standards. This means each token is fully collateralized by the underlying equity — traders aren't taking on synthetic exposure or counterparty risk from undercollateralized derivatives. The value tracks the real stock, dollar for dollar.

Diversify Without Leaving Crypto. For traders who want to hedge crypto volatility by rotating into high-momentum equities like NVDA or TSLA or into broad market ETFs like QQQ and SPY, Zoomex Stocks makes that rotation frictionless. Rather than cashing out of crypto entirely to buy stocks, traders can hold both in the same account and rebalance as market conditions evolve.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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