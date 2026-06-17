Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos Redeemed the Bond Issue

Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI), an investment company managed by Lords LB Asset Management, hereby informs that on 17 June 2026, it redeemed all bonds of the bond issue with ISIN LT0000405938.

The bond redemption price, together with accrued interest calculated up to 17 June 2026 (excluding), was paid to bondholders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the issue.

As the Company informed on 15 June 2026, the financing required for the redemption of the bonds was secured through an EUR 18.1 million loan obtained by AEI via its subsidiary and the proceeds from AEI’s EUR 2.35 million bond issue (ISIN LT0000137804), the offering of which was completed on 11 June 2026.

Following the redemption of the bonds, all obligations of the Issuer under the bond issue with ISIN LT0000405938 have been fulfilled.

Additional information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt



