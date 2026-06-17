iFAST Global Bank Launches 1% Cashback Campaign for Worldwide Scan & Pay QR Payments

LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer travel season approaches, iFAST Global Bank is rewarding customers with a limited-time 1% cashback promotion on eligible QR payments made via Worldwide Scan & Pay*, for both domestic and overseas spending.

Travel effortlessly with iFAST Global Bank

Designed for globally mobile customers, iFAST Global Bank’s Multi-Currency Current Account enables customers worldwide to open an account online with no minimum deposit requirements. Customers can hold, spend, and transfer funds across nine major currencies through a single account, making international banking and payments more seamless.

Launched in May 2026, Worldwide Scan & Pay is powered by Alipay+, the unified wallet gateway of Ant International which enables fast, secure transactions globally without the need for a physical card. Through the iFAST Global Bank mobile app, customers can make payments at Alipay+ compatible QR merchants and supported national QR networks by simply scanning and confirming the transaction.

Payments are linked directly to customers’ Multi-Currency Current Accounts, providing a convenient and seamless payment experience whether shopping, dining, or travelling locally or abroad.



*Worldwide Scan & Pay is for cross-currency payments only. Availability of QR payments may vary by country and merchant. Please refer to the iFAST Global Bank app > Scan & Pay > View Supported Scan & Pay Countries for the latest availability. T&Cs apply.

Reward your global spending

From 16 June to 16 July 2026, customers can earn 1% cashback on all eligible QR payments via the Worldwide Scan & Pay. Cashback is capped at £10 per customer, based on qualifying spending of up to £1,000 during the promotion period, and will be automatically credited to eligible customers' accounts.



The promotion is open to all iFAST Global Bank Digital Personal Banking customers with an active account and access to Worldwide Scan & Pay.

“The launch of Worldwide Scan & Pay marks an important milestone in expanding our global payment capabilities. Through this cashback campaign, we are encouraging customers to experience the convenience of cross-border QR payments while enjoying added value on their everyday spending,” said Simon Lee, General Manager of Digital Personal Banking at iFAST Global Bank.

For more information, refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$32.64 billion as at 31 March 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the “Best Consumer’s Choice - Highly Commended” at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK’s leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com / ir@ifastfinancial.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e6d29e4-ee78-41ec-b4d8-66bdf172c8a6