Equiniti Launches Real Time Analytics, First UK Registrar to Offer Immediate Share Ownership Visibility

New Feature Helps UK Issuers Spot Ownership Changes as They Happen, Strengthening Investor Intelligence and Accelerating Decision-Making



Key Facts:

Launch: Equiniti introduces Real Time Analytics, a new feature that gives UK issuers immediate visibility into share ownership.



Equiniti introduces Real Time Analytics, a new feature that gives UK issuers immediate visibility into share ownership. Benefits: Helps UK companies identify early signs of shareholder activism and emerging risk, better understand investor behaviour and respond more confidently during key investor relations moments such as results calls and investor days.



Helps UK companies identify early signs of shareholder activism and emerging risk, better understand investor behaviour and respond more confidently during key investor relations moments such as results calls and investor days. How It Works: Connects directly to Equiniti’s share registration system to provide continuous updates on shareholder activity between share register analyses, including institutional buying, selling and lending movements.



Connects directly to Equiniti’s share registration system to provide continuous updates on shareholder activity between share register analyses, including institutional buying, selling and lending movements. Availability: Now available to Equiniti investor relations services clients in the UK using share registration services.





LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti today launched the first offering of its kind from a UK registrar — giving issuers earlier visibility into shareholder changes between reporting cycles, helping them spot risks sooner and make better-informed investor relations decisions.

Issuers today rely on monthly or quarterly share register analysis. Equiniti’s Real Time Analytics provides issuers a continuous view of institutional shareholder activity between reporting cycles, helping identify which investment firms and funds are buying, selling or lending shares, while revealing ownership patterns on the register. It also helps identify changes on the share register that indicate interests being accumulated via derivative products.

By separating lending-related movements from underlying ownership changes, the new feature helps issuers better understand investor intent, make more informed engagement decisions and prepare more confidently for investor and analyst conversations.

“Today’s UK capital markets are defined by speed, complexity and heightened shareholder scrutiny, yet most issuers are still relying on monthly ownership reports to navigate them,” said Ian Smith, Director of Investor Analytics at Equiniti. “We’re changing that, giving our clients continuous visibility into their shareholder base and the early-mover advantage they need to stay ahead.”

Real Time Analytics is now available to Equiniti investor relations services clients in the UK using share registration services.

More information about Equiniti’s IR offerings can be found here.





Equiniti Real Time Analytics: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are Real Time Analytics?

Real Time Analytics is a new feature from Equiniti that provides near real-time visibility into changes in shareholder ownership, showing how institutional positions are building or reducing across firms and funds.

How Is This Different from Traditional Share Register Analysis?

Traditional share register analysis is delivered periodically, which can limit visibility into what happens between reporting cycles. Real Time Analytics provides a more continuous view of shareholder activity, giving issuers access to more timely data on demand rather than waiting for the next scheduled report.

How Does Real Time Analytics Work?

Real Time Analytics connects directly to Equiniti’s registration system to track changes in shareholder activity since the last fully analysed share register.

It provides a report showing which investment firms and funds have been buying and selling shares over that period, along with total purchase and sale activity. The report also captures lending-related movements and distinguishes these from genuine ownership changes, helping issuers better understand which changes reflect real investor behaviour.

By linking back to the last fully analysed share register, the feature enables companies to compare current indicative holdings with previously confirmed positions, providing a clearer and more up-to-date view of institutional ownership.

How Frequently Is the Data Updated?

Real Time Analytics provides near real-time updates at 15-minute regular intervals throughout the day, enabling issuers to monitor shareholder activity as it evolves rather than relying solely on periodic snapshots.

Who Can Use Real Time Analytics?

Real Time Analytics is now available to UK-incorporated public companies that are Equiniti registration clients and investor relations services clients.

What Makes This Offering Different from Other Providers?

Equiniti is currently the only UK registrar offering near real-time analytics of shareholder activity within its platform, providing issuers with a level of immediacy and clarity not typically available through standard periodic reporting models.

About Equiniti

Equiniti delivers trusted data, intelligent insight, and seamless administration across the full equity ownership lifecycle. We help issuers, investors, and employees navigate complexity, strengthen market engagement, and achieve better outcomes through technology-powered solutions backed by expert service. Our 5,000+ global associates support more than 12,000 organizations and over 20 million shareholders worldwide.

Media Contact

mediainquiries@equiniti.com

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