Aembit Extends IAM for Agentic AI to Microsoft Copilot Studio





LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aembit on Tuesday announced support for Copilot Studio, extending its identity and access management capabilities to Microsoft's enterprise AI agent platform. The integration, unveiled at Identiverse 2026, gives security teams the tools to manage what Copilot Studio agents can access, under what conditions, and with a complete record of every decision. The company also released an interactive enterprise AI readiness checklist to help organizations assess their agent deployments before they go into production.



Copilot Studio has lowered the barrier to agent deployment, enabling business teams to connect agents to internal data sources, external APIs, and enterprise systems through Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, with minimal technical overhead. That accessibility has accelerated adoption, but it has also created a structural challenge for security teams: Agents are being granted access to sensitive business systems with static, broadly scoped credentials and no centralized way to enforce policy or investigate incidents after the fact.

"Enterprises want to move fast with agentic AI, and Copilot Studio makes that easy on the deployment side," said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit. "What's been missing is a security model that keeps pace – one where agents carry verified identities, hold no persistent credentials, and operate under access policies that security teams can actually manage centrally. That's what this integration provides."



The Aembit IAM platform sits between Copilot Studio agents and the enterprise resources they connect to. Using context about the user from the human identity provider combined with context about the agent's identity and access needs, Aembit creates a blended identity for the agent distinct from the user, then issues ephemeral credentials scoped to the specific task at hand, with no standing access after the job is complete. Every access decision is logged with sufficient context to support compliance review and incident investigation.



Aembit already helps enterprises securely scale Claude deployments, including a $300 billion investment firm that connected AI assistants across its entire analyst and executive workforce to financial datasets, email and calendar systems, and sensitive company information.

"Organizations deploying Copilot Studio have been asking us how to bring their agents under the same access model as the rest of their infrastructure," said Kevin Sapp, co-founder and CTO of Aembit. "This integration makes that possible without requiring changes to the agent build or to the enterprise systems the agents connect to."



The Copilot Studio integration is available now to Aembit customers. Organizations attending Identiverse 2026 can visit Aembit at Booth 220 for a live demonstration. Those not at the conference can access the Agentic AI Deployment Checklist , an interactive tool that helps enterprise security teams identify gaps in their current agent rollouts and prioritize what to address before agents go into production.



About Aembit

Aembit is the identity and access management platform for agentic AI and workloads. It enforces access based on verified identity, runtime context, and centrally managed policies, giving organizations a single place to govern access risk from AI agents, eliminate persistent credentials, and support compliant AI adoption at scale. With Aembit, enterprises can control access to sensitive resources across all the workloads and agents that power their operations. For more information, visit aembit.io and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact

CMO

Apurva Davé

Aembit

info@aembit.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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