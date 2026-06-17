Stellantis, Wayve, and Uber Partner to Scale Robotaxis Globally

Stellantis, Wayve, and Uber are collaborating to develop and deploy L4 driverless mobility services

By combining Stellantis’ world-class vehicle L4-Ready Platforms ™ , Wayve’s advanced AI Driver, and Uber’s leading mobility network, the companies seek to accelerate the global rollout of robotaxi services

™ This strategic relationship builds on the companies’ existing collaborations together and reinforces a growing industry consensus that the most efficient way to scale autonomous mobility is through a powerful ecosystem





AMSTERDAM, LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 – Stellantis, Wayve, and Uber today announced they have entered a partnership to jointly explore the development and deployment of Level 4 (driverless) robotaxis at a global scale. The collaboration brings together Stellantis’ L4- Ready Platforms™, Wayve’s AI driving technology, and Uber’s global marketplace to power a new generation of fully autonomous vehicles. It also builds on the companies’ existing strategic relationships, including Stellantis and Wayve’s recent L2++ agreement, and Wayve and Uber’s partnership to deploy autonomous rides in London, Tokyo, and ten other cities around the world starting this year.

Partnering to Accelerate Scale

The new initiative intends to combine the three complementary strengths needed to commercialize autonomy: vehicles, technology, and platform.

Vehicles & Integration : Stellantis will design, engineer and manufacture at scale vehicles built on advanced L4-Ready Platforms™ that have embedded sensor suites and are engineered with the operational requirements, the safety and redundancy required for high-utilization driverless operations.

: Stellantis will design, engineer and manufacture at scale vehicles built on advanced L4-Ready Platforms™ that have embedded sensor suites and are engineered with the operational requirements, the safety and redundancy required for high-utilization driverless operations. AI Technology : Wayve will provide the AI driving software that enables the vehicles to understand and navigate complex real-world environments fully autonomously. Built with Wayve’s end-to-end AI driving approach, the technology is designed to adapt across different regions and driving conditions without relying on city-by-city mapping or re-engineering, enabling faster and more cost-effective expansion.

: Wayve will provide the AI driving software that enables the vehicles to understand and navigate complex real-world environments fully autonomously. Built with Wayve’s end-to-end AI driving approach, the technology is designed to adapt across different regions and driving conditions without relying on city-by-city mapping or re-engineering, enabling faster and more cost-effective expansion. Mobility Platform: Uber will deploy these autonomous vehicles on its global mobility network, connecting riders to autonomous trips through the Uber app and helping scale operations across markets.





For customers, this brings the benefits of autonomous driving technology to the vehicles and marketplace they already know and trust.

“This collaboration brings us closer to delivering a smarter, safer and more efficient mobility for our customers,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “By combining our L4-Ready Platforms™, designed from the ground up for safe and efficient driverless operation, with Wayve’s adaptive AI and Uber’s global network, we are accelerating the deployment of autonomous vehicles that meet real customer needs and enable seamless mobility at scale in everyday life.”

“This partnership brings together three leaders, each with our own strengths: Stellantis’ vehicle expertise, Uber’s global mobility platform and Wayve’s embodied AI,” said Kaity Fischer, Wayve’s VP of Commercial & Operations. “This is just another strong signal that the industry is converging around Wayve’s technology as the way to scale AVs globally, and we’re excited to continue working with Stellantis and Uber to accelerate the promise of autonomy.”

“Successfully scaling autonomous mobility means bringing together the right vehicles, technology, and platform in a seamless way,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber. “Together with Stellantis and Wayve, we’re excited to bring safe, reliable autonomy to more riders around the world.”

Bringing Autonomous Mobility to More Riders

As part of this collaboration, the companies plan to work together on vehicle integration, testing, validation, and deployment with the goal of bringing safe, reliable and scalable autonomous mobility services to cities across Europe, North America and beyond.

The strategic relationship represents a significant step toward commercial robotaxi services at scale and reinforces the ecosystem approach needed to democratize AV technology and bring it to millions of vehicles and riders around the world.

About the Collaboration

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes the framework for future agreements covering technology development, licensing, production, and vehicle procurement. Each company retains the flexibility to pursue additional collaborations in the autonomous driving space.

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About Wayve

Founded in 2017, Wayve is the leading developer of Embodied AI technology for automated driving. Its advanced AI software and foundation models for autonomy enable vehicles to perceive, understand, and navigate any environment, enhancing the usability and safety of autonomous driving systems. Wayve develops mapless and hardware-agnostic Embodied AI products for automakers and fleet owners, accelerating the path from assisted to automated driving. To learn more, please visit www.wayve.ai.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Stellantis Media Contact:

Massimo De Micheli + 39 335 40 15 30 - massimo.demicheli@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com

Wayve Media Contact:

Media@wayve.ai

Uber Media Contact:

press@uber.com

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