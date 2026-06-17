AE2S Named a Top 10 National AEC Firm

Maple Grove, Minn., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AE2S, a 100% employee-owned civil and environmental engineering firm, is listed among the Top 10 Best Firms to Work For in the nation, according to the Zweig Group. For the fourth year in a row, AE2S is recognized as one of the industry’s top firms. AE2S ranks 9th in the Civil Engineering category and 8th among firms with 200+ employees.

“We rank highly in areas that matter most to our Employee-Owners – such as culture, professional development, recruitment and retention, and performance development.” says Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO. “Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For list is meaningful because it’s based entirely on employee feedback. Our team members’ engagement, passion, and commitment are what make AE2S a place where people want to grow their careers.”

Each year, the Zweig Group evaluates thousands of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms through the industry’s largest and most comprehensive employee experience survey. Key areas such as workplace culture, quality and pride in work, benefits, professional development, and employee engagement are assessed from both leadership and staff perspectives.

What makes AE2S stand out? From its robust 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 100% employer-paid health insurance, and parental leave policies to its commitment to continuing education and the chance to work on high-impact projects that serve local communities, AE2S is dedicated to empowering people and enhancing lives - true to its mission.

Winners will be recognized October 1 at the ElevateAEC Conference and Awards Gala in Park City, Utah. To view the full list of winners, visit Zweig Group’s website.

ABOUT AE2S

AE2S is a 100% Employee-Owned consulting engineering firm specializing in water, wastewater, and stormwater systems. With a commitment to innovation and community service, AE2S provides industry-leading solutions across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. Learn more at ae2s.com or follow AE2S on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.