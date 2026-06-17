Health and Wellness Market Size to Surpass USD 9.10 Trillion by 2035, Registering a 5.23% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Health and Wellness Market size was valued at USD 5.48 Trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.10 Trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.”

The Health and Wellness Market is experiencing rapid growth because of increased awareness among consumers about preventive care, healthy living, nutrition management, fitness, and mind well-being. People from all over the world are spending more money on functional foods, nutritional supplements, fitness trackers, health applications, and personalized medicine.





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Rising Preventive Healthcare Awareness and Personalized Wellness Adoption Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The increasing focus on preventive health care forms a significant driving factor behind the Health and Wellness Market. Customers are giving preference to the approach of managing their health via balanced diets, exercise regimes, wellness products, health monitors, and healthy lifestyle practices. The increasing incidence of various diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart ailments, and health issues arising due to stress are prompting preventive health care spending.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Health and Wellness Market Report are:

Nestlé Health Science

Herbalife Ltd.

Amway Corporation

GNC Holdings LLC

Nature's Bounty

Glanbia PLC

Danone S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Co.

Technogym S.p.A.

Fitbit Inc.

WHOOP Inc.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.

Bayer AG

Haleon plc

DSM-Firmenich AG

Health and Wellness Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The Functional Foods & Beverages segment led the Health and Wellness Market, holding the largest market share of 34.00% in 2025 due to the rising demand for immune-boosting products, nutritional fortification in foods, probiotics, functional beverages, and health nutrition solutions. Nutritional Supplements is the fastest-growing segment owing to increased knowledge about customized nutrition, immunity, exercise management, and healthy aging.

By Distribution Channel

The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment held the dominant position within the global market in 2025, having generated 39.00% of total revenue due to high consumer inclination towards easy availability of functional foods. The fastest-growing segment is Online Retail, attributed to fast growth in the adoption of e-commerce, wellness subscriptions, and personalization.

By End User

The Adults segment had the largest market share with a share of 46.00%, attributed to the emphasis on preventive health care, fitness management, nutrition, and avoiding diseases related to lifestyle changes. The Millennials & Gen Z segment shows the highest growth in the market owing to the rapid use of digital wellness tools, fitness wearables, nutrition products for vegetarians, and mental well-being apps.

By Application

Preventive healthcare occupied the largest market share with 37.00% in 2025 owing to increased awareness about chronic disease prevention, immunity boost, wellness, and optimizing long-term health conditions. The mental wellness is anticipated to grow at the highest rate attributable to the increasing awareness about managing stress, emotional wellness, better sleep, mindfulness, and mental health online support services.

Regional Insights:

North America became the leading regional market for the Health and Wellness market globally in 2025, contributing 32.45% to the world's total income. North America possesses many favorable factors including high expenditure on preventive healthcare, the availability of digital wellness technology, an excellent fitness ecosystem, and increasing consumption of health supplements. Consistent investment in connectivity in wellness technology and personalization of healthcare solutions will also help increase regional market performance.

The U.S. Health and Wellness Market was valued at approximately USD 1.47 Trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.26 Trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.45%. The U.S. continues to lead the health and wellness industry globally because of increased consumer interest in prevention-focused care, the growing use of wearable health devices, the rise in wellness subscriptions, and substantial capital investments into digital wellness solutions and fitness ecosystems.

The Europe Health and Wellness Market is estimated to be USD 1.54 Trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.50 Trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.97% during 2026–2035. Europe market growth is driven by the increasing demand for healthy living solutions, preventive healthcare services, organic nutrition products, wellness tourism, and digital health technologies. Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom continue to lead regional wellness product consumption and innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region contributed about 29.67% to the worldwide revenue in 2025 and holds the title of being the fastest-growing regional market. The factors contributing to market growth include rising income levels, greater awareness regarding health and fitness, higher numbers of middle-class people, increasing use of functional foods, and fast-paced development of digital wellness eco-systems.

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Recent Developments:

March 2025: Nestlé Health Science expanded its personalized nutrition and wellness product portfolio to address growing global demand for preventive healthcare and functional nutrition solutions.

Nestlé Health Science expanded its personalized nutrition and wellness product portfolio to address growing global demand for preventive healthcare and functional nutrition solutions. February 2025: Fitbit strengthened its AI-powered health tracking capabilities and connected wellness technologies to support digital fitness, activity monitoring, and personalized health management.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER WELLNESS SPENDING & BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS – helps you understand purchasing patterns, lifestyle preferences, preventive healthcare adoption, and long-term wellness consumption trends across global consumer segments.

– helps you understand purchasing patterns, lifestyle preferences, preventive healthcare adoption, and long-term wellness consumption trends across global consumer segments. PERSONALIZED NUTRITION & SUPPLEMENTATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate demand for customized nutrition programs, vitamins, minerals, protein supplements, herbal wellness products, and immunity-support solutions.

– helps you evaluate demand for customized nutrition programs, vitamins, minerals, protein supplements, herbal wellness products, and immunity-support solutions. DIGITAL WELLNESS & CONNECTED HEALTH TRACKER – helps you assess adoption of wearable fitness devices, AI-powered health monitoring systems, wellness applications, telehealth integration, and connected fitness ecosystems.

– helps you assess adoption of wearable fitness devices, AI-powered health monitoring systems, wellness applications, telehealth integration, and connected fitness ecosystems. MENTAL WELLNESS & LIFESTYLE MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you identify emerging opportunities in mindfulness platforms, stress management solutions, sleep optimization technologies, wellness coaching, and emotional wellbeing services.

– helps you identify emerging opportunities in mindfulness platforms, stress management solutions, sleep optimization technologies, wellness coaching, and emotional wellbeing services. FUNCTIONAL FOODS & CLEAN-LABEL PRODUCT BENCHMARKS – helps you uncover trends in fortified foods, probiotics, plant-based nutrition, organic wellness products, and consumer demand for transparent ingredient formulations.

– helps you uncover trends in fortified foods, probiotics, plant-based nutrition, organic wellness products, and consumer demand for transparent ingredient formulations. FITNESS TECHNOLOGY & WELLNESS INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge advancements in smart fitness equipment, virtual fitness platforms, AI-enabled coaching systems, health analytics, and next-generation wellness technologies shaping the future of the industry.

Health and Wellness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.48 Trillion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.10 Trillion CAGR CAGR of 5.23% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Functional Foods & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care & Beauty Products, Fitness Equipment, Wellness Tourism)

• By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies)

• By End User (Adults, Geriatric Population, Millennials & Gen Z)

• By Application (Weight Management, Preventive Healthcare, Fitness & Nutrition, Mental Wellness) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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