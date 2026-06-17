SVAMC Expands Global Network as AI Reshapes International Arbitration

LONDON, U.K. , June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to transform global commerce and dispute resolution, the Silicon Valley Arbitration and Mediation Center (SVAMC) is expanding its international engagement through new partnerships, educational programs, leadership initiatives, and AI-focused thought leadership designed to help the arbitration community address the growing challenges posed by emerging technologies.

These efforts were highlighted during SVAMC's recent Board of Directors meeting, held at the London offices of Pinsent Masons during London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2026, one of the world's premier gatherings of dispute resolution professionals.

"Artificial intelligence is changing how businesses operate, how contracts are negotiated, and increasingly how disputes arise and are resolved," said Mr. Jonathan Fitch, CEO of SVAMC. "SVAMC's mission is to help the global arbitration community navigate these developments responsibly by bringing together experts in technology, law, and dispute resolution from around the world."

Expanding a Global Network

"The London meeting continues SVAMC's strategy of moving beyond its U.S. roots to engage directly with the leading international arbitration hubs," said Les Schiefelbein, Chair of the SVAMC Board of Directors. "Following its 2025 Board meeting in Geneva, the organization expects to continue convening future meetings in major centers of international dispute resolution, including Hong Kong and Seoul."

SVAMC has also seen increasing international participation across its activities, including growing global representation on its Tech List®, a curated roster of accomplished arbitrators and mediators with significant technology-sector expertise. The continued expansion of international participation reflects the increasingly cross-border nature of technology disputes and the need for specialized expertise in resolving them.

As part of its continued international growth, SVAMC announced the appointment of Mr. David McIlwaine, a partner with Pinsent Masons in London, as Membership Chair. In this role, McIlwaine will lead efforts to expand and diversify SVAMC's membership, strengthen relationships with corporate users and practitioners, and increase engagement across key international arbitration centers.

"Technology disputes are increasingly international in scope and complexity," said McIlwaine. "SVAMC has established itself as a leading forum for dialogue at the intersection of technology and dispute resolution. I look forward to helping broaden the organization's global reach and deepen connections with practitioners, institutions, and businesses worldwide."

Looking ahead, SVAMC is exploring additional collaborations and educational programs through initiatives connected to the Seoul Arbitration Festival, the International Bar Association Annual Conference in Vienna, and other leading international dispute resolution forums.

Addressing the Next Generation of Technology Disputes

As artificial intelligence, data governance, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and intellectual property issues continue to reshape the dispute landscape, SVAMC has expanded its international programming to help practitioners, businesses, and institutions understand and respond to these developments.

Among its recent initiatives, SVAMC partnered with the SCC Arbitration Institute to examine one of arbitration's most consequential emerging issues: the growing role of artificial intelligence in arbitrator selection. The May 2026 program, "AI and Arbitrator Selection: Who Chooses, Human or Machine?", explored how AI-driven tools are beginning to influence arbitrator appointments and the implications for transparency, bias, and due process.

The program reflects SVAMC's broader commitment to fostering thoughtful discussion around the responsible use of AI in dispute resolution. SVAMC has been at the forefront of these efforts through its widely recognized Guidelines on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Arbitration and related educational programming. Building on that work, SVAMC is currently developing an updated edition of the Guidelines to address emerging issues and evolving best practices surrounding the responsible, transparent, and effective use of artificial intelligence in arbitration proceedings.

Recent international initiatives have included programming at London International Disputes Week and Paris Arbitration Week, a collaboration with the SCC Arbitration Institute on the role of AI in arbitrator selection, and engagement with the newly established Unified Patent Court Patent Mediation and Arbitration Center (PMAC) in Slovenia.

Through these efforts, SVAMC continues to advance its mission of promoting the effective resolution of technology-related disputes by connecting the legal, business, and technology communities through education, collaboration, and thought leadership.

About the Silicon Valley Arbitration and Mediation Center

The Silicon Valley Arbitration and Mediation Center (SVAMC) is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to promoting the effective resolution of technology-related disputes. SVAMC serves the global business, legal, and alternative dispute resolution communities through educational programming, practical resources, and the Tech List®, a roster of accomplished technology arbitrators and mediators from around the world.