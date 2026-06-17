Stanton Chase Enhances Operations in Argentina and Uruguay with Glue Executive Search

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina & MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, June 17, 2026 — Stanton Chase announces the expansion of its presence across Argentina and Uruguay with the addition of Glue Executive Search.

Glue Executive Search’s Buenos Aires and Montevideo offices join Stanton Chase’s global network of more than 70 offices in 45 countries as Stanton Chase Buenos Aires and Stanton Chase Montevideo, giving the firm on-the-ground expertise in two of South America’s most commercially active executive markets.

This addition reflects Stanton Chase’s ongoing effort to build its presence across Latin America. Panos Manolopoulos, Global Vice Chair, Regions at Stanton Chase, explained the rationale clearly:

"Latin America is one of our priority growth regions, and the Río de la Plata has firmly established itself as a regional hub for many of the multinationals we serve. MERCOSUR remains the backbone of South American trade and talent mobility, and no firm with serious regional ambitions can afford to be absent from Buenos Aires and Montevideo."



With partners already in place in Mexico City, Panama City, Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, and São Paulo, Stanton Chase now maintains coverage across every major Latin American executive market.

Çağrı Alkaya, Global Chair at Stanton Chase, welcomed the team:

"Daniel, Ezequiel, and their team are a natural fit for Stanton Chase. Their focus on quality, consultative client relationships, and deep local market knowledge reflects exactly how we believe executive search should be practiced. They have built an impressive business across Argentina and Uruguay, and we see a strong opportunity to combine that local strength with Stanton Chase’s global knowledge, experience, and reach. This is good for their clients, good for our global clients operating in the region, and a valuable addition to our results-focused approach worldwide."

What Stanton Chase gains is a team with a well-established track record at the highest levels of the Argentine and Uruguayan market. Founded in 2013 in Olivos, Argentina, Glue built a practice focused on top management and C-suite roles. The firm has placed 500 executives across 150 client organizations in consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, financial services, agribusiness, technology, and manufacturing, with clients including Toyota, Pfizer, Heineken, Danone, Mars, Ferrero, LVMH, Kimberly-Clark, Starbucks, Levi Strauss, MetLife, SC Johnson, Campari, Itaú, and Fiserv. The combined team is led by Managing Partners Daniel Iriarte and Ezequiel Palacios.

Daniel Iriarte described what joining Stanton Chase makes possible for clients:

"Our clients increasingly need leadership partners who can work confidently across markets. Joining Stanton Chase gives us the reach, network, and depth of candidate access that come with a truly global organization."

That reach is most effective when guided by people who know these markets from the inside. Senior talent pools in Argentina and Uruguay are small, moves become widely known within days, and the executives who perform well here are not always visible to firms without roots in the region. Ezequiel Palacios put it directly:

"Argentina and Uruguay reward the firms that know them well. We know which executives thrive in which environments and how boards in this region think. Being part of Stanton Chase lets us bring that to a much wider set of clients, particularly the multinationals coming into the region who have not had a real partner on the ground before."

Stanton Chase Buenos Aires and Stanton Chase Montevideo begin work under the Stanton Chase brand immediately, and existing client engagements will continue without interruption.









Media Contacts

Verjinia Tosheva

Global Marketing Director

Stanton Chase

v.tosheva@stantonchase.com

www.stantonchase.com

Aimee-Lee Verster

Growth and Engagement Specialist

Stanton Chase

a.verster@stantonchase.com

www.stantonchase.com