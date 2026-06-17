Bitget lists o1.exchange (O) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of o1.exchange (O) for spot trading in the DeFi Zone. Trading for the O/USDT pair opens on June 17, 2026, 16:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from June 18, 2026, 16:00 (UTC).

o1.exchange is an on-chain trading terminal and multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator designed to deliver institutional-grade trading infrastructure within a secure, self-custodial environment. Operating as a comprehensive digital asset hub across Base, Solana, and BNB Chain, the protocol unifies spot trading, perpetual futures, and prediction markets into a single, high-performance interface. The platform mitigates user friction and fragmentation across the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

The protocol drives deeper liquidity retention and accelerated capital efficiency across its supported network ecosystems. Essentially, o1.exchange aims to bridge the structural divide between centralized and decentralized environments, lower the architectural barriers for sophisticated trading strategies, provide a robust, scalable framework to support the long-term expansion of high-velocity on-chain financial markets.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of o1.exchange (O) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging sophisticated financial intelligence terminals and decentralized market execution, lowering the technical barriers for complex, multi-asset trading strategies.

For more details on o1.exchange (O), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90572d83-947e-4500-b394-b2981f3f3c3a