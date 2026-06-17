[Latest] Global Composite Repair Market Size/Share Worth USD 14.67 Billion by 2035 at a 7.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Composite Repair Market Size, Trends and Insights By Repair Type (Patch Repair, Bonded Patch Repair, Bolted Patch Repair, Precured Patch Repair, Wet Lay-Up Patch Repair, Scarf Repair, Hand-Scarfed Repair, Machine-Scarfed Repair, Tapered Scarf Repair, Bolted Repair, Bolted Splice Repair, Bolted Doubler Repair, Injection Repair, Resin Injection Repair, Adhesive Injection Repair, Other Repair Types, Fill Repair, Cosmetic Repair, Potted Insert Repair), By Material (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Unidirectional CFRP Repair Plies, Woven CFRP Fabric Systems, CFRP Prepreg Repair Systems, Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Woven GFRP Repair Fabrics, GFRP Wet Lay-Up Systems, GFRP Prepreg Systems, Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Woven Aramid Repair Fabrics, Aramid/Carbon Hybrid Systems, Natural Fiber Composites, Other Materials, Ceramic Matrix Composite Repair, Metal Matrix Composite Repair), By End Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial Aviation MRO, Military Aircraft Repair, Defense Composite Structures, Wind Energy, Onshore Wind Blade Repair, Offshore Wind Blade Repair, Automotive & Transportation, Automotive Body & Structural Repair, Rail Vehicle Composite Repair, Marine, Naval Vessel Composite Repair, Commercial Marine Structures, Recreational Boat Repair, Construction & Infrastructure, Bridge & Civil Structure Repair, Pipeline & Pressure Vessel Repair, Oil & Gas, Other End Use Industries, and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035.” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Composite Repair Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 6.84 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 14.67 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Composite Repair Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=90270

Composite Repair Market Revenue and Trends

Composite repair market in the world is inclusive of high-technology repair materials, systems and services such as carbon-fiber and glass-fiber reinforced polymer patches, resin, adhesives, and structural bonding solutions that help to reestablish the strength, integrity and functionality of damaged composite structures. The applications of these solutions are very common in aerospace and defense, wind power, automotive, marine, construction, and oil and gas to maximize asset life, minimize downtime, reduce replacement costs, and achieve safety in harsh operating environments.

The composite repair market is also expanding at an astonishing pace as the global industries are increasingly moving towards lightweight composite materials, more emphasis is being laid on cost-effective maintenance of older infrastructure and fleets; there is high demand on structural and cosmetic repair, the wind energy and aerospace industries are increasing; and there are improved, faster curing and automated repair technologies around the world.

Request a Customized Copy of the Composite Repair Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=90270

What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the composite repair market?

Demand has increased with the introduction of efficient repair solutions as a necessary maintenance option due to the worldwide spread of composite-intensive products in aircraft, wind turbines, vehicles and pipelines and the high cost of replacing the entire component. Industry reports indicate that the market has a steady application in the lengthening of the service life and operational reliability of high-value composite assets. With industries focusing on sustainability, minimization of downtime, and lifecycle cost reduction, operators and maintenance teams are looking to sophisticated composite repair systems that complement modern materials and help in the long-term management of assets.

Advancements in technology have provided high-speed resin, enhanced bonding agents, automated repair, low-VOC formulations, and digital inspection tools, improving repair quality, speed, durability, and regulatory compliance. Other reasons include more focus on predictive maintenance and equipment life, stricter safety and environmental standards, more certified repair solutions available in new markets, and government and industry investment in renewable energy, aviation, and infrastructure reconstruction in both new and developed markets.

(A free sample of the Composite Repair report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

The report includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Composite Repair report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Composite Repair Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, structural repairs occupied the biggest proportion of the composite repair market led by their vital function of recuperating load-bringing capacity, enhanced mechanical functionality, and broad application in high-stress areas, including aerospace parts, wind turbine blades, and pipelines. These repair systems are vital to those operators who want long-term, approved solutions that are as strong as the original materials and whose innovations in advanced patch materials and bonding methods have been widely seen by maintenance engineers and OEMs as the solution to safe, reliable and cost-effective restoration of composite structures in major industries.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales and specialized service providers have the biggest market share and constitute the main channel of technical consultation, provision of certified materials, on-site repair implementation, and training. These channels offer professional evaluation, bespoke solutions, and regulatory-compliant services to aerospace MROs, wind farm operators, industrial facilities, and contractors with complex composite assets, making them the preferred choice for organizations with high-performance and urgent repair needs.

Request a Customized Copy of the Composite Repair Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Composite Repair market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Composite Repair market forward?

What are the Composite Repair Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Composite Repair Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Composite Repair and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Composite Repair Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

Regional Insights

North America has the largest composite repair market in the world based on a high concentration of aerospace and defense operations, a high level of wind energy facilities, good regulatory systems on composite maintenance and a high level of use of high-performance repair technologies. The area boasts of significant investment in R&D, well-developed MRO facilities, and early adoption of new repair technologies that led to ongoing demand and market stability.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific has the highest growth in the composite repair market due to the rapid growth of wind energy capacity, aerospace manufacturing and fleet operations, infrastructure development and more investment in industries with high composite intensity. The adoption of cost-effective and more advanced repair solutions in countries such as China, India and Japan is being enhanced by the local production capacity, governments are working on renewable energy, the growth of the aviation industry and the number of maintenance stations is growing. The increasing use of composites in the automotive and marine industries, along with the aging assets of the asset fleet that need renovation, further stimulates growth in the Asia Pacific.

Request a Customized Copy of the Composite Repair Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Composite Repair Market Size, Trends and Insights By Repair Type (Patch Repair, Bonded Patch Repair, Bolted Patch Repair, Precured Patch Repair, Wet Lay-Up Patch Repair, Scarf Repair, Hand-Scarfed Repair, Machine-Scarfed Repair, Tapered Scarf Repair, Bolted Repair, Bolted Splice Repair, Bolted Doubler Repair, Injection Repair, Resin Injection Repair, Adhesive Injection Repair, Other Repair Types, Fill Repair, Cosmetic Repair, Potted Insert Repair), By Material (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Unidirectional CFRP Repair Plies, Woven CFRP Fabric Systems, CFRP Prepreg Repair Systems, Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Woven GFRP Repair Fabrics, GFRP Wet Lay-Up Systems, GFRP Prepreg Systems, Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Woven Aramid Repair Fabrics, Aramid/Carbon Hybrid Systems, Natural Fiber Composites, Other Materials, Ceramic Matrix Composite Repair, Metal Matrix Composite Repair), By End Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial Aviation MRO, Military Aircraft Repair, Defense Composite Structures, Wind Energy, Onshore Wind Blade Repair, Offshore Wind Blade Repair, Automotive & Transportation, Automotive Body & Structural Repair, Rail Vehicle Composite Repair, Marine, Naval Vessel Composite Repair, Commercial Marine Structures, Recreational Boat Repair, Construction & Infrastructure, Bridge & Civil Structure Repair, Pipeline & Pressure Vessel Repair, Oil & Gas, Other End Use Industries, and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035.” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 7.42 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 14.67 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 6.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Repair Type, Material, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2025: Hexcel Corporation has entered into a strategic alliance with a major aerospace manufacturer to advance next-generation composite repair solutions to improve repair performance and solidify its role in high-need aerospace maintenance repair.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Composite Repair Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market

Polymer Functional Materials Market

Polymer Casing Market

Para Bromo Benzoic Acid Market

Networked Polymers Market

Metalworking Lubricants Market

Linear Polymers Market

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Lubricants Market

Group IV and V Lubricants Market

4-Bromobenzoic Acid Market

Acid Blue 9 CAS 3844 45 9 Market

Fluoroacetic Acid Market

List of the prominent players in the Composite Repair Market:

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

Gurit Holding AG

Huntsman Corporation

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

Renegade Materials (TEIJIN)

Others

The Composite Repair Market is segmented as follows:

By Repair Type

Patch Repair Bonded Patch Repair Bolted Patch Repair Precured Patch Repair Wet Lay-Up Patch Repair

Scarf Repair Hand-Scarfed Repair Machine-Scarfed Repair Tapered Scarf Repair

Bolted Repair Bolted Splice Repair Bolted Doubler Repair

Injection Repair Resin Injection Repair Adhesive Injection Repair

Other Repair Types Fill Repair Cosmetic Repair Potted Insert Repair



By Material

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Unidirectional CFRP Repair Plies Woven CFRP Fabric Systems CFRP Prepreg Repair Systems

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Woven GFRP Repair Fabrics GFRP Wet Lay-Up Systems GFRP Prepreg Systems

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Woven Aramid Repair Fabrics Aramid/Carbon Hybrid Systems

Natural Fiber Composites

Other Materials Ceramic Matrix Composite Repair Metal Matrix Composite Repair



By End Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense Commercial Aviation MRO Military Aircraft Repair Defense Composite Structures

Wind Energy Onshore Wind Blade Repair Offshore Wind Blade Repair

Automotive & Transportation Automotive Body & Structural Repair Rail Vehicle Composite Repair

Marine Naval Vessel Composite Repair Commercial Marine Structures Recreational Boat Repair

Construction & Infrastructure Bridge & Civil Structure Repair Pipeline & Pressure Vessel Repair

Oil & Gas

Other End Use Industries

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Composite Repair Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Composite Repair Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Composite Repair Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Composite Repair Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Composite Repair Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Composite Repair Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the composite repair market, considering applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Composite Repair Industry, Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Composite Repair market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Composite Repair industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Composite Repair Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Composite Repair Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Composite Repair Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

Reasons to Purchase Composite Repair Market Report

The Composite Repair Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation based on economic and non-economic factors.

Composite Repair The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Composite Repair Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Composite Repair Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Composite Repair market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Composite Repair Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Composite Repair market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Composite Repair market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Composite Repair market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Composite Repair market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Composite Repair industry.

Managers in the Composite Repair sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Composite Repair market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Composite Repair products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Composite Repair Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies, regularly working towards sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Composite Repair Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/composite-repair-market/