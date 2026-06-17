KiWear Launches Industry‘s First Touchless Smart Ring Controller at AWE USA 2026

Wilmington, United States, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gestures Revolutionize Human-Machine Interaction, Bridge Physical and Digital Worlds

KiWear, Inc., a leader in spatial computing and gesture recognition, has launched its first consumer product - the KiWear Smart Ring – a smart ring controller that interprets simple hand gestures, allowing users to control and interact with virtually any smart device, including phones, tablets, TVs, glasses, and car infotainment systems.

The company is announcing a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign this July to initiate production of the multi-device, all-in-one smart ring controller.

The KiWear Smart Ring’s breakthrough innovation is its state-of-the-art, touchless gesture control technology. The ring combines KiWear’s proprietary, real-time decision-making algorithms with motion-tracking and high-precision gesture recognition sensors to enable the most precise motion controls for human-computer interactions. Users control connected devices using simple and intuitive micro gestures, eliminating the need to physically touch a screen or even the ring itself.

KiWear’s technology powers both generations of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s reference design smart rings—the second generation, powered by the Snapdragon S7+ Gen 1 Platform, will be shown at Qualcomm Technologies’ booth at AWE USA 2026. Both ring generations are reference product designs for developers and industry partners. Now, consumers can finally get their hands on this core technology with the KiWear Smart Ring.

Users simply gesture with their fingers, swiping and pinching to select, browse and switch between apps. The KiWear Smart Ring represents a revolution in human-machine interaction, unlocking a new interactive dimension of control for connected devices.

Consumers can use the KiWear Smart Ring, for example, to control music during workouts, advancing through playlists and adjusting the volume without having to take out their phones. The ring supports safety while driving, users can answer and end incoming calls with micro “check” and “x” gestures.

The KiWear Smart Ring also features health-tracking functions consumers have come to expect from smart rings today, including professional-grade sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, giving users complete visibility into their health. It excels at monitoring sleep health, providing accurate, comprehensive and continuous data tracking. The ring’s sleek form factor supports comfortable, all-day wear that integrates seamlessly into daily life.

At AWE USA 2026, KiWear representatives will demo and share hands-on experiences of the KiWear Smart Ring.

Additionally, KiWear builds on its continued collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to develop interactions for next-generation AI and XR devices, making cross-device control more seamless and fluid. The next-gen prototype ring, incorporating the Snapdragon S7+ Gen 1 will be at Qualcomm Technologies’ AWE booth #911.

“KiWear’s smart ring controller represents an important step forward in making XR more natural and intuitive. As spatial computing evolves, new ways of interacting with devices will be critical to unlocking more experiences,” said Ziad Asghar, SVP & GM of XR, Wearables, & Personal AI at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“We are entering a new era of interaction. We want to be the pioneer that brings the digital world into everyday life more effortlessly,” said Chris Shi, Founder and CEO of KiWear, Inc.

About KiWear

KiWear, Inc. began as KineticsXR, a pioneer in the development of hand-centric interaction ecosystems which redefined human-machine synergy through innovations 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DOF) controllers, styluses, and haptic-enhanced wearables. The company has collaborated with global leaders in consumer electronics like Sony, Samsung, Lenovo and Google and is a trusted partner in delivering exclusive software and hardware solutions. KiWear builds on this technical expertise and legacy to deliver the latest spatial computing technology to consumers, with groundbreaking devices like the KiWear Smart Ring.

The company brings together prominent computer vision scientists, AI/XR integration experts, and hardware/software innovators, with expertise spanning conceptualization to mass production. KiWear is a U.S.-based subsidiary with R&D hubs in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Chongqing

Live Demonstrations

From June 16th to 18th, AWE USA 2026 attendees can experience KiWear's smart ring controller at either KiWear’s booth (#1142) or Qualcomm Technologies’ booth (#911).

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.





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