Iveco Group announces the results of the Annual General Meeting

Turin, 17th June 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) (the Company) announces that its shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors (the Board) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

At the AGM, the shareholders:

adopted the 2025 Annual Financial Statements;

expressed a majority of votes in favour of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2025 (this was an advisory voting item);

granted discharge to the Executive and Non-Executive Directors for the performance of their duties in 2025;

re-appointed Suzanne Heywood and Olof Persson as Executive Directors, and Judy Curran, Tufan Erginbilgic, Clara Fain, Essimari Kairisto, Linda Knoll, Alessandro Nasi and Lorenzo Simonelli as Non-Executive Directors. Subsequently, the Board appointed Ms Heywood, Mr Persson and Mr Simonelli as Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Non-Executive Director, respectively;

approved the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the Company’s independent auditor for the financial year 2026;

extended for a period of 18 months the delegation of authority to the Board of Directors (i) to issue new common shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for common shares up to 10% of the Company’s existing issued share capital and (ii) to limit or exclude shareholders’ pre-emptive rights in connection with the issuance of common shares, thus replacing the existing corresponding authorisations;

extended the Board’s authorisation to issue special voting shares, pursuant to the Articles of Association and the Special Voting Shares Terms & Conditions as presently in force, for a period of 5 years, beginning on the date the current authorisation expires;

authorised the Board to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000 for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM. The new authorisation replaces the pre-existing one granted by the AGM on 16th April 2025.

The Chair of Iveco Group, Suzanne Heywood, commented: “In 2025 we set in motion the steps that will take the company confidently into its next chapter. Among them were a series of important decisions about the future of the Group, including two extraordinary transactions that we announced in July of last year. The first was the sale of our defence business to Leonardo, a leading European defence and security company: IDV and ASTRA will be stronger as part of a larger defence player with the right scale and focus. As planned, we transferred full ownership of our defence business to Leonardo within the first quarter of this year. The second announcement was about the combination with Tata Motors, following Tata’s voluntary tender offer to acquire Iveco Group. Together, we can create an international powerhouse with broader reach, a stronger product portfolio and greater capacity to invest through the business cycle. Based on the information received from Tata Motors, the transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2026.”

Olof Persson, CEO of Iveco Group, noted: “During 2025, we began to focus much more sharply on quality across the company. Alongside this, we continued to accelerate our Efficiency Programme, building a company that is leaner, more disciplined and more predictable. Our task is to produce the right vehicles, with the right technologies, quality standards and cost structure for the customers and missions we serve. So, the operational priorities for Iveco Group in 2026 are clear: quality as our number one priority, efficiency and cost discipline across the company, strong execution in our industrial operations, and continued momentum in our electric and multi-energy product portfolio. Looking forward, on the back of current industry dynamics and on the basis of the current visibility for the remaining part of the year, we are expecting to close 2026 with both Consolidated Revenues and Adjusted EBIT increasing year-over-year. As for the free cash flow of our Industrial Activities, we foresee a return to cash generation in the Full Year 2026.”

Details of all matters discussed today at the AGM are available on the Company’s website (www.ivecogroup.com), where the Chair’s and the Chief Executive Officer’s presentations, as well as the voting results, will be posted shortly.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group’s financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

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