PIPPA Launches its Artist Portal, Inviting Professionals to Join the Platform and Be Compensated for their Time and Talent

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIPPA , an Austin-founded AI platform that transforms users’ ideas and stories into fully produced animated videos, has officially launched its Artist Portal, to begin working with professional artists and compensate them for their talent. As the most advanced end-to-end creative AI platform for user-generated animation videos, PIPPA believes in transparency and in partnering with real artists to truly highlight and compensate them for their work.

“Understanding and harnessing the power of AI, we built PIPPA to pay artists, rather than replace them with AI,” said Sean Wright, founder and CEO of PIPPA. “A core belief of the PIPPA team is to compensate creativity where creativity is due, and that’s where the Artist Portal comes in – We want to work with artists to grow their brand, and bring their talent to homes and businesses across the digital space.”

PIPPA pays a transparent, published royalty on every generation a paying subscriber makes in an artist's style:

Artists are paid $0.005 per image, $0.003 per second of video (a 15-second clip pays $0.045), and 100% of it goes to the artist with no platform cut.

In addition, a 5% royalty pool funded by subscription revenue is split among artists each month, pro-rata by how much their styles are used, so an artist's share grows automatically as more paid users discover their work, much like a Spotify payout for visual style.

Free-tier usage does not count; only paying subscribers earn royalties.

A single typical story earmarks around $0.33 to the artist before pool share. Because the per-generation rate is a floor and the pool scales with the platform, earnings compound. Under PIPPA's current financial model, a leading artist's monthly pool share is projected to grow from an estimated $170 in year one to $800 or more by year three, with per-generation royalties on top.

No other major AI platform currently pays artists a royalty per generation. By comparison, Spotify pays roughly $0.004 per stream and Adobe Stock pays 33 to 35 percent of each license, while stock platforms require thousands of uploads to earn. A PIPPA artist submits a single style pack and earns on every generation made in that style.

Separate from royalties, PIPPA permanently dedicates 3% of every subscription to the Pippa Foundation, which funds children's creativity nonprofits in literacy, arts education, and creative-technology access.

Artists can get started working with PIPPA by:

Apply – Artist sends their portfolio, bio and a few process shots through the Artist Portal

Verify – The PIPPA team confirms that the artist is real, has a sustained body of work, and that the style is genuinely the artist’s and only the artist’s.

Talk – The artist will have a video call with PIPPA’s Artist Relations Lead.

Style Pack – The artist submits references, while PIPPA generates a customized animation style based on the artist’s work through videos. The artist has the final approval.

Payout – Royalties accrue for 60 days before a monthly payout via Stripe Connect.

PIPPA was originally born out of Wright taking his and his children’s own imagined bedtime stories, and turning them into animated videos with the help of AI. Now available as a web app and through iOS and Android availability, PIPPA allows stories of all kinds – bedtime fairy tales to content creator series to corporate explainer videos – to come to life through the highest quality animation that is unrivaled by any platform to date.

For more information on PIPPA’s Artist Portal, please visit: https://www.gopippa.ai/artists#apply .

For more information on PIPPA, please visit:

https://www.goPIPPA.ai .

ABOUT PIPPA

PIPPA is an AI platform that combines a love of storytelling with cutting-edge AI to help people turn moments into memorable, shareable animated videos. Founded by operations executive and father of three Sean Wright in Austin, Texas, PIPPA’s founding team also includes Hogan Shrum, a marketing executive and also a father of two kids. Learn more at https://www.goPIPPA.ai .







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