Advantage Group International Helps Suppliers Strengthen Retailer Partnerships Faster with AI-Powered LiveLens

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Group International (AGI) today announced the general availability of Advantage LiveLens™, an always-on environment that helps organizations act on partnership insight faster. The launch marks a significant shift in the company’s evolution from periodic measurement and reporting towards a future of continuous partnership intelligence.

In today's retail environment, measuring performance is no longer the challenge. Acting on it is. The organizations that can move from insight to decision faster are increasingly setting themselves apart.

A New Standard for Partnership Performance

Built on more than three decades of partnership intelligence, Advantage LiveLens combines customer feedback with AI-powered insights to move partnership performance measurement from a periodic exercise to an everyday capability, helping supplier teams identify priorities, uncover opportunities, and focus on the actions that drive stronger business outcomes.

"The Collaboration Dividend is real; top-tier suppliers show a 27% stronger financial profile than lower-tier peers, and that gap is driven by the quality of their partnerships, not just the size of their portfolios. What separates the leaders today is their ability to turn insight into aligned action before the window closes," says Adam Aronson, Vice President of Product, AGI. "LiveLens Transform is designed for that inflection point: cutting through volume, surfacing what matters, and giving teams the confidence to move quickly on the partnerships that drive the most value."

From Discovery to Transformation

Building on LiveLens, AGI introduced Transform, an enhanced experience to support deeper planning capabilities, stronger cross-functional alignment, and more informed decision-making.

Suppliers using the Transform tier can benefit from the following:

Custom Groups and Weight Sets: Enables organizations to tailor analyses to reflect the way their business is structured and managed through customized groupings and weighted models.

Best-in-Class Benchmarking: Provides visibility into how performance compares against top-performing companies and the capabilities most closely associated with success.

Scenario Simulator: Models how potential changes could influence future performance outcomes, helping teams evaluate options before resources are committed.





Proven Through Early Adoption

Supplier organizations across multiple markets participated in an extensive beta and preview phase, using LiveLens to explore their 2025 Advantage Report results and provide feedback on the experience. Early users highlighted the platform’s ability to simplify analysis, improve clarity, and help teams focus more effectively on the priorities that matter most.

“It reduced the time, made things clearer, and made it much easier to move from insight to action,” said one Sales Operations Leader at a Global Beverage Company.

Accessing LiveLens

Advantage LiveLens is now available to all supplier organizations sponsoring the 2026 Advantage Report. Organizations seeking deeper planning and decision-support capabilities can upgrade to LiveLens Transform, which adds enhanced benchmarking, customized analysis, and scenario modelling tools.

About Advantage Group International

Advantage Group International (AGI) is the leading advisor in business-to-business engagement solutions globally. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, Advantage Report™ has become the gold standard for improving performance between suppliers and retailers in over 40 countries. Established in 1988 and headquartered in Canada, AGI acts as an integral link between supplier and retail partners, using data, feedback and strategy consulting to illuminate opportunities for mutual growth, strengthen relationships and provide invaluable insight. Advantage Group helps people and organizations work better together.

For more information, visit advantagegroup.com or contact marketing@advantagegroup.com.

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